Cassa Forense Sets October 31 Deadline for Social Security Contributions

Italian lawyers face an October 31, 2026 deadline to settle crucial social security contributions and installment plans, according to ntplusdiritto.ilsole24ore.com. The directive, issued via an official notice from Cassa Forense, details extraordinary payment obligations affecting multiple categories of legal professionals across the country.

The Bottom Line

Professionals registered with Cassa Forense during 2026 must settle their current year minimum contributions by October 31, unless eligible for a deferral.

New entrants approved after August 1, 2026, receive an extension to May 31, 2027, for their minimum payments.

The deadline also covers arrears from prior enrollment periods and scheduled installments tied to disciplinary sanction assessments.

Mandatory Deadlines for 2026 Enrollees and Past Dues

The end-of-month financial obligation targets specific groups within the Italian bar. For this subset, the payment window extends to May 31, 2027.

Beyond current dues, the October 31 deadline encompasses minimum contributions linked to previous annual periods under earlier enrollment cycles. It also captures the individual installments of active payment plans connected to penalty assessments. Cassa Forense noted that where multiple installment plans exist, separate pagoPA notices are issued for each distinct installment alongside any applicable interest charges.

Voluntary Provisions and Payment Procedures

The impending deadline sweeps in more than mandatory minimums. It captures contributions associated with optional provisions regulated under Articles 3, 4, and 5 of the Unified Welfare Regulations for the Bar. These specific clauses govern retroactive enrollment adjustments, registrations for practitioners over forty, and the voluntary enrollment paths available to trainees.

Payment Category Affected Group Standard Deadline Alternative/Deferral Term 2026 Minimum Contributions Lawyers enrolled during 2026 October 31, 2026 May 31, 2027 (if enrolled post-Aug 1, 2026) Arrears & Prior Dues Enrollees with prior periods October 31, 2026 None specified Sanction Installments Professionals under active penalty plans October 31, 2026 Per individual pagoPA notice schedule

Affected practitioners must retrieve their individual payment notices directly through the secure portal on the Cassa Forense website. The institution instructed members to navigate their personal profiles via the specific menu path dedicated to extraordinary deadlines in order to secure the correct documentation for settlement.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.