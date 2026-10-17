Pynk Beard, Steve Ray Ladson and More Announce Moonshine & Music Tour

Pynk Beard, Steve Ray Ladson, Elsie, and Stella Prince are taking the collaborative spirit of By Any Means: The Album across the country with a seven-date U.S. trek titled the “Moonshine & Music” tour.

Presented by the Ole Smoky Roadshow, the upcoming outing focuses on fresh interpretations of foundational 1960s soul, R&B, and pop tracks. The musical direction bridges distinct sonic profiles, pairing Pynk Beard’s Southern soul with Ladson’s self-described “Blackgrass Brothercana” aesthetic, Elsie’s mix of country, gospel, and blues, and Prince’s indie-folk sensibilities.

From Muscle Shoals to the Road

The tour builds directly on the September 25 release of By Any Means: The Album, a companion project to the feature film starring Mark Wahlberg and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Several tracks on the album were recorded at FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, leaning into the historic cradle of Southern soul. The record features Pynk Beard teaming up with Brandy for a fresh take on Ray Charles’ “Hit the Road Jack,” alongside contributions from artists like Kashus Culpepper, Keb’ Mo’, Tone Stith, Reyna Roberts, Tatiana Marie Clark, Ariel J., and The BoykinZ.

Production for the broader project involves high-profile figures from across the industry. Hit-Boy, the Surf Club co-founder whose credits span Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Travis Scott and Drake, shares executive producer duties alongside Dr. Blum, whose production work includes Twenty One Pilots, Big Sean and Nas. Meanwhile, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Isley Brothers and singer-songwriter David Kushner lead the release with the title track “By Any Means,” penned by 17-time Oscar nominee Diane Warren.

Net proceeds from the album benefit the Black Music Action Coalition, an organization dedicated to advancing equity and expanding opportunities for Black artists and music industry professionals. Rissi Palmer, host of Apple Music’s Color Me Country Radio and leader of the Color Me Country Foundation, also helped connect the tour with emerging local opening acts in each participating market.

Tour Itinerary and Ticketing Details

The “Moonshine & Music” tour follows a September 26 showcase at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas featuring Pynk Beard, Ladson, and The BoykinZ. The official seven-date run kicks off on November 6.

Pricing and admission structures vary by venue. Concerts hosted at the Nashville and Myrtle Beach Ole Smoky Distillery locations offer free admission. Tickets for stops in St. Louis, New Orleans, Atlanta, Jacksonville, and Los Angeles are priced at $10 through Anzie Blue Records.

Guest appearances by artists such as Tone Stith, Reyna Roberts, 2’Live Bre, and Tatiana Marie Clark will vary depending on the date.