New Bemotrizinol Sunscreens Arrive in US Stores Following FDA Approval

Sunscreens formulated with bemotrizinol, an advanced ultraviolet filter used internationally for decades, are now available to American consumers at major retailers following a regulatory decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The agency’s approval of bemotrizinol (BEMT)—the first such approval in two decades—brings a broad-spectrum chemical filter to domestic shelves that protects against both ultraviolet A (UVA) and ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation. Shoppers can currently find two Neutrogena BEMT sunscreen formulas at merchants like Amazon and Walmart, alongside more expensive options newly introduced at Sephora.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Broad-Spectrum Defense: Unlike many standard American filters that primarily block UVB rays responsible for sunburns, bemotrizinol absorbs both UVB and deep-penetrating UVA rays, which drive skin aging and cancer.

Unlike many standard American filters that primarily block UVB rays responsible for sunburns, bemotrizinol absorbs both UVB and deep-penetrating UVA rays, which drive skin aging and cancer. Enhanced Photostability: Bemotrizinol does not easily break down in sunlight, a vulnerability seen in older organic filters like avobenzone.

Bemotrizinol does not easily break down in sunlight, a vulnerability seen in older organic filters like avobenzone. Minimal Systemic Absorption: Being a chemical compound featuring a bulky molecular structure, it restricts how much of the substance can penetrate through the skin barrier.

Expanding the U.S. Sunscreen Arsenal Beyond Mineral Filters

For more than 25 years, American dermatologists and pharmaceutical developers have operated within a fixed menu of roughly 16 approved filters. Nearly all of these legacy agents function as specialists rather than generalists, leaving the U.S. lagging much of the world in sunscreen chemistry.

With this approval, bemotrizinol joins zinc oxide and titanium dioxide as the only active ingredients currently categorized by the FDA as generally recognized as safe and effective (GRASE). However, unlike those mineral ingredients, bemotrizinol operates as a chemical UV filter.

“The United States has historically lagged much of the world in sunscreen chemistry,” notes Melanie Palm, MD, a dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon at Art of Skin MD in Solana Beach, California. “For more than 25 years, we have been working with a fixed menu of roughly 16 approved filters, and almost every one of them is a specialist rather than a generalist. Bemotrizinol is different.”

Sunscreen Ingredient Classification UV Spectrum Coverage Photostability Bemotrizinol (BEMT) Chemical Filter UVA and UVB High (Photostable) Zinc Oxide / Titanium Dioxide Mineral Filter UVA and UVB High (Photostable) Avobenzone Chemical Filter UVA (primarily) Low (Requires stabilizers)

Molecular Profile and Clinical Safety Dossier

Bemotrizinol is a large molecule chemical, which lowers the amount of the ingredient that can be absorbed into the body. The larger molecule is also not likely to impact the environment as much because it is not taken up by plants.

Furthermore, the compound acts as a stabilizing agent within formulations. Adam Friedman, MD, professor and chair of dermatology at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, points out that conventional organic UVA blockers like avobenzone are notoriously unstable when exposed to light unless meticulously fortified. Because it captures energy across both the UVA and UVB spectrums while simultaneously reinforcing the stability of companion filters in a recipe, bemotrizinol effectively resolves that shortcoming.

The regulatory green light relied on a comprehensive safety portfolio comprising human clinical trials, animal toxicity evaluations, degradation and photostability assessments, pediatric impact analyses, maximum-use absorption evaluations, performance testing, and an official environmental review. Research published in 2023 determined that bemotrizinol shows no tendency to build up inside the human body following application and fails to induce any clinically significant systemic exposure.

Addressing Public Health Gaps and UV Protection Compliance

Despite established data linking regular sunscreen use to a lower risk of skin cancer, fewer than 60 percent of American adults consistently use sunscreen. Citing a recent poll conducted by the American Academy of Dermatology, widespread public doubts regarding product safety persist alongside a high volume of misleading claims spreading across digital platforms.

Dermatological experts suggest that consumer adherence is heavily dictated by cosmetic elegance. Dr. Palm describes bemotrizinol as a lightweight, aesthetically pleasing option, pointing out that formulators can craft full-spectrum sunscreens that feel pleasant on the skin—which serves as the primary factor determining whether individuals will incorporate daily application into their routines.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Even though bemotrizinol boasts an impressive safety profile, clinicians stress that overall efficacy and safety remain contingent upon the specific formulation, active concentration, product labeling, water resistance claims, user behavior, and consistent reapplication in real-world conditions. Broad-spectrum protection requires a multifaceted approach combining topical agents with other fundamentals: broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher, adequate amount, reapplication, shade, hats, sunglasses, and UPF clothing.