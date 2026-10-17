R-Truth Injured in WWE SmackDown Match With Damian Priest

During the October 16, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown, R-Truth’s singles match against Damian Priest ended abruptly in a legitimate referee stoppage following an awkward landing. WrestlingAttitude.com reported that the veteran performer sustained a real-life injury, forcing officials to abandon the original script and call an audible on the fly.
The Sequence That Forced a Sudden Referee Stoppage
The physical clash between former tag team partners quickly spiraled away from the planned match layout. Their intense rivalry ignited after Priest turned on Truth following a failed attempt to recapture tag team gold from The MFTs in Mexico City, leading to several heated backstage altercations.
During this hard-hitting SmackDown encounter, Priest went face-first into the ring post. Truth capitalized immediately by executing a missile dropkick.
The match official intervened instantly to evaluate the veteran in the ring.
|Superstar
|Event
|Reported Outcome
|Damian Priest
|WWE SmackDown (Oct 16, 2026)
|Declared winner via referee stoppage
|R-Truth
|WWE SmackDown (Oct 16, 2026)
|Suffered legitimate awkward landing/injury
Audible Called on the Fly Disrupts Post-Match Angles
The unexpected stoppage tore up the creative blueprint for the evening. Fightful Select reported that the original script called for Damian Priest to secure a clean victory over Truth before Fraxiom ran out for the save. Instead, officials had to improvise.
After the match was called, Priest retrieved a steel chair to inflict further damage on his former partner. Before he could execute the post-match assault, Nathan Frazer and Axiom—known collectively as Fraxiom—intercepted him by rushing to the ring.
As of writing, WWE has not issued an official update regarding R-Truth’s condition or the exact nature of the setback. Further medical evaluations are required to determine how much time the veteran performer might miss.