R-Truth Injured in WWE SmackDown Match With Damian Priest

During the October 16, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown, R-Truth’s singles match against Damian Priest ended abruptly in a legitimate referee stoppage following an awkward landing. WrestlingAttitude.com reported that the veteran performer sustained a real-life injury, forcing officials to abandon the original script and call an audible on the fly.

The Sequence That Forced a Sudden Referee Stoppage

The physical clash between former tag team partners quickly spiraled away from the planned match layout. Their intense rivalry ignited after Priest turned on Truth following a failed attempt to recapture tag team gold from The MFTs in Mexico City, leading to several heated backstage altercations.

During this hard-hitting SmackDown encounter, Priest went face-first into the ring post. Truth capitalized immediately by executing a missile dropkick.

The match official intervened instantly to evaluate the veteran in the ring.

Superstar Event Reported Outcome Damian Priest WWE SmackDown (Oct 16, 2026) Declared winner via referee stoppage R-Truth WWE SmackDown (Oct 16, 2026) Suffered legitimate awkward landing/injury

Audible Called on the Fly Disrupts Post-Match Angles

The unexpected stoppage tore up the creative blueprint for the evening. Fightful Select reported that the original script called for Damian Priest to secure a clean victory over Truth before Fraxiom ran out for the save. Instead, officials had to improvise.

Not the way R-Truth wanted this match to go… #WWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/yoXhnNNkYC — https://x.com/USANetwork/status/2111263317369233581

After the match was called, Priest retrieved a steel chair to inflict further damage on his former partner. Before he could execute the post-match assault, Nathan Frazer and Axiom—known collectively as Fraxiom—intercepted him by rushing to the ring.

As of writing, WWE has not issued an official update regarding R-Truth’s condition or the exact nature of the setback. Further medical evaluations are required to determine how much time the veteran performer might miss.