S-IT-LAN Scanner 4.0 Released with Expanded Firewall

The portable utility S-IT-LAN Scanner has reached version 4.0, bringing an expanded firewall tab, mandatory administrator privileges, and streamlined scaling following months of iterative updates tracked by deskmodder.de.

From Version 3.2 to the 4.0 Release Architecture

Originally released in February 2026 as a simple executable created by user Hans, the project jumped internally from version 3.2 to version 3.18 following a fundamental code overhaul. Subsequent patches arrived throughout the spring, including a March deployment of install packages and an April migration to GitHub for release management.

By late July, the software required administrator execution to bypass access restrictions on core network functions. The trajectory culminated in the version 4.0 rollout in October 2026, which overhauled the setup and deinstaller mechanisms while simplifying the user interface scaling across different display resolutions.

Expanded Firewall and Port Diagnostics

The utility transformed its previous firewall tab into a comprehensive “Firewall & Ports” section. This module tests whether a specific machine is actively visible across the local network infrastructure.

Executing port scans prior to release authorization yields significantly more diagnostic results. When web configuration is available on scanned hardware, the resulting interface elements become directly interactive within the application window. Developer Hans Udo specifically recommended enabling the port-scan parameter during configuration despite the extended execution time required to map the local subnet thoroughly.

Deployment and Portability Mechanics

Designed for emergency technician kits, the utility maintains its portable architecture while shifting to a streamlined setup package that extracts necessary runtime files alongside a dedicated help HTML document. Users can store the package on removable media for deployment across isolated local area networks.

Network selection occurs directly within the primary menu bar, allowing administrators to pivot between different subnets during active troubleshooting sessions. While numerous native and commercial alternatives exist for network enumeration, the tool targets engineers requiring a self-contained executable for offline diagnostics under standard liability disclaimers.