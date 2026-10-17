Carahsoft to Distribute Pointerra3D Platform for Public Sector Geospatial Data

Carahsoft Technology has taken on a public sector distributor role for Pointerra, making the cloud-native Pointerra3D geospatial platform available to government agencies across the United States and Canada through a network of reseller partners and established procurement vehicles.

Procurement Friction and the Federal Civilian Infrastructure Challenge

Government agencies managing critical infrastructure and utilities face real procurement complexity when acquiring software systems. The new distribution agreement aims to strip away that friction. Brian Mayfield, CEO of Pointerra US, noted that the pact establishes a direct and trusted path into the public sector market, addressing the complexities that normally slow down technology adoption for federal, state, and local entities.

Through this agreement, Carahsoft makes the platform available via prominent purchasing instruments such as the E&I Cooperative Services, The Interlocal Purchasing System, OMNIA Partners, and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V contracts.

Inside the Pointerra3D Cloud Architecture

Pointerra3D runs natively on Amazon Web Services to process, store, and analyze large-scale 3D geospatial datasets. The software builds digital twins of physical assets without requiring specialized desktop software or advanced field hardware.

The platform relies on modular components tailored for specific operational workflows. Its Utility Explorer module provides custom interfaces for pole inventory management and span geometry measurements, while the Poles and Wires Analytics module automates lidar classification, encroachment detection, and condition-based risk assessments. Lauren Regiec, geospatial and space tech team lead at Carahsoft, emphasized that public sector organizations need these capabilities to manage increasingly complex geospatial data.

Expanding Public Sector Intelligence Portfolios

Carahsoft’s deal with Pointerra builds upon multiple alliances established throughout 2026 meant to broaden its public sector intelligence and data offerings. Earlier in the year, the distributor agreed to provide WhoMeta’s Arqent OS platform and joined forces with Janes to bring the latter’s intelligence platforms to U.S. government agencies. In July, Carahsoft partnered with Rocketgraph to deliver a graph analytics platform, and the company most recently took on the Master Government Aggregator role for Polaris I/O.

Government and tech leaders are scheduled to gather at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29 to review AI, cloud computing, zero trust, federal shared services, AI-driven IT modernization and more.