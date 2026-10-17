Mississippi lawmakers heard hours of testimony concerning severe prison healthcare failures, ranging from untreated diabetes resulting in limb amputations to significant cancer treatment delays within correctional facilities managed by the private contractor VitalCore Health Strategies.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Preventable Complications: Chronic conditions such as diabetes and hepatitis C require consistent monitoring and timely intervention to prevent permanent physical damage.

Chronic conditions such as diabetes and hepatitis C require consistent monitoring and timely intervention to prevent permanent physical damage. Diagnostic Delays: Significant gaps between abnormal screening tests, such as elevated prostate-specific antigen levels, and actual clinical biopsies can allow localized malignancies to advance to metastatic stages.

Significant gaps between abnormal screening tests, such as elevated prostate-specific antigen levels, and actual clinical biopsies can allow localized malignancies to advance to metastatic stages. Pharmaceutical Continuity: Abruptly discontinuing maintenance medications for chronic nerve pain can trigger severe withdrawal and distress.

Legislators Question Medical Contractor Over Systemic Care Failures

State lawmakers presiding over a joint meeting of the House and Senate Public Health and Corrections committees questioned the leadership of VitalCore Health Strategies regarding allegations of systemic failures to stop preventable illnesses and deaths inside Mississippi prisons. The three-hour hearing addressed concerns gathered from legislative watchdog reports, journalists, and constituent complaints. Lawmakers condemned the absence of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, noting that agency officials failed to attend despite receiving a formal letter urging their presence.

The legislative scrutiny follows investigative reporting by Mississippi Today documenting potentially thousands of prisoners with untreated hepatitis C and widespread difficulties obtaining cancer screenings. Lawmakers, led by House Corrections Chairwoman Becky Currie, heard harrowing accounts of medical neglect, including a delayed inmate death, a broken arm left untreated until it required an amputation, and prison officials expressing dismay over an untreated rotting leg.

Oncologists Highlight Alarming Alarms in Cancer Diagnosis and Care

Dr. Jacob Graham, an oncologist at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, testified about severe delays in diagnosis and treatment for incarcerated patients. One patient did not receive a prostate cancer diagnosis until the disease spread to his bones, compressing his spinal cord and causing permanent lower-body paralysis. Another patient waited nearly a year for prostate cancer treatment. Although a blood test during the fall of 2025 revealed a prostate-specific antigen measurement of 60—which towers over the typical zero-to-four bracket—the individual waited until April 2026 for a biopsy and August 2026 for medical care to begin. Graham described it as miraculous that the cancer had not metastasized during the delay.

A third patient with widespread lung cancer received a dire prognosis of weeks to months to live at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Although hospital staff ordered an urgent local oncologist appointment within a week, prison medical staff left the patient to languish for over a month as his condition deteriorated, ultimately requiring rehospitalization.

Diabetes Complications Lead to Amputations

Lawmakers also relayed accounts of constituents who suffered amputations due to untreated diabetes while incarcerated. Eighteen months ago, Elliot Burch recounted being notified via phone that a constituent facing severe health issues had been discharged out of custody to a Motel 6 situated on I-55 in Jackson, directly contradicting prior assurances given to the inmate’s relatives by MDOC personnel that placement in a medical institution was guaranteed.

Separately, Pearly White testified about taking desperate measures to help her incarcerated son manage pain after VitalCore did not think it was necessary that he have gabapentin. White said she plunged into debt trying to get her son treatment and reported the scheme to MDOC’s Corrections Investigation Division and the FBI.

VitalCore Defense and Hepatitis C Treatment Disputes

VitalCore founder and CEO Viola Riggin defended her company’s record, stating that she took over a dire state of care in 2020 after the previous contractor terminated its contract. VitalCore was awarded over $315 million in emergency, no-bid state contracts from 2020 to 2024, and the state selected the company for a three-year contract worth over $357 million in 2024. Riggin attributed current challenges to residual effects from previous contractors, staffing shortages, and historical neglect.

Photo: mississippitoday.org

However, company executives faced intense questioning over hepatitis C treatment rates. Brian Collier, VitalCore’s executive operations advisor, stated the company treats 50 patients per quarter, aiming to cure over 700 patients by 2029. Committee Chairwoman Currie contested these numbers, citing discussions with Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain indicating over 5,000 inmates had tested positive for the virus.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Patients managing chronic metabolic or oncological conditions require strict adherence to diagnostic and treatment timelines. Abrupt cessation of prescribed medications, such as nerve-pain agents like gabapentin, is contraindicated without medical supervision. Symptoms such as unexplained neurological deficits, rapidly escalating bone pain, sudden glycemic fluctuations, or unhealing wounds in diabetic individuals warrant immediate escalation to emergency medical professionals.