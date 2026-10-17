Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley Are Engaged After Over a Year of Dating

Country music singer Billy Ray Cyrus and English actress Elizabeth Hurley are engaged after dating for more than a year. Sources confirmed the engagement to Page Six on Friday, October 16, 2026, after Hurley sparked rumors by wearing a large diamond ring in an Instagram post and Cyrus posted a cryptic ring emoji.

The Engagement Details and Social Media Clues

Sources confirmed the 65-year-old “Achy Breaky Heart” singer recently popped the question to the 61-year-old actress. While the exact time and location of the proposal remain unclear, Hurley shared a selfie on Monday wearing a massive diamond ring. A source familiar with the production stated, “She’s filming ‘The ‘Burbs’; I hardly think this ring is a prop.”

Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley and Damian Hurley attended the 2026 Olivier Awards in London. 📸: Getty; SplashNews pic.twitter.com/k6PMMitTaV — https://x.com/PageSix/status/2043672224729579779

Cyrus added further clues on Thursday by sharing an Instagram post featuring a ring emoji. Hurley’s son, Damian, responded to the post with a celebratory emoji, as noted by sources. Cyrus also captioned his post with remarks about his upcoming NASCAR show in Phoenix, writing that the weekend’s events “kinda has a ring to it” and describing his current life as “the most fertile solid ground I have stood on in a long time.”

From Holiday Set to Country Life

The couple first crossed paths in 2022 while working on the holiday film Christmas in Paradise. After remaining friends, they reconnected in February 2025 and took their relationship public on Easter Sunday in 2025 before making their red carpet debut in Italy the following month. Despite initial perceptions of an unlikely pairing, Hurley discussed their commonalities on the SheerLuxe podcast earlier in October, remarking that they share identical hair and lead surprisingly similar lives. In May, Hurley told Page Six that they bond over a shared preference for rural living, comparing Cyrus’s Tennessee farm to her own property in Gloucestershire.

Photo: aol.com

Relationship Milestone Date / Timeframe Details First Meeting 2022 Met on the set of the holiday film Christmas in Paradise. Public Debut April 2025 Went public with their relationship on Easter Sunday, followed by an Italian red carpet appearance. Engagement Confirmation October 2026 Sources confirmed the engagement to Page Six following social media ring displays.

Prior Marriages and Family Backgrounds

If the couple reaches the altar, this will mark the fourth marriage for Cyrus and the second for Hurley. Cyrus was previously married to Cindy Smith from 1986 to 1991, and to Tish Cyrus from 1993 until their divorce was finalized in 2023. Later that same year, he married singer Firerose, though that union ended in 2024. Cyrus shares six children from his previous relationships, including superstar daughter Miley Cyrus. Hurley was in a long-term relationship with actor Hugh Grant from 1987 to 2000, welcomed son Damian with the late producer Steve Bing, and was subsequently married to Indian businessman Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2011. Representatives for both Cyrus and Hurley have not yet responded to requests for comment regarding wedding plans.