Billy Joel Reveals He Is Banned From Driving After Neurologist Warning

Music legend Billy Joel revealed he is currently banned from driving, explaining that a neurologist warned him every performance acts like a concussion. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in a report covered by Rolling Stone, Joel also prepares to auction more than 70 vintage motorcycles.

Health Updates and Live Performance Cancellations

Billy Joel stepped away from live performances last year after receiving a diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus, leading to the cancellation of his tour planned for 2025–2026. A statement issued on the musician’s website at the time detailed that recent concerts had worsened his condition, triggering difficulties with his hearing, vision, and balance. The statement noted that the singer was undergoing physical therapy as directed by his doctors.

Billy Joel auctioning over 70 of his motorcycles

During a conversation with SiriusXM listeners last month, Joel encouraged fans not to worry about his well-being. He stated that he feels well overall, despite dealing with balance issues and a partial loss of hearing. The musician also suggested that his age, a rock-and-roll lifestyle, and loud sound during live performances may have contributed to his hearing loss.

First needs to undergo a series of tests. Billy Joel, musician

Auctioning Vintage Motorcycles on Long Island

Alongside his health updates, Joel is preparing to auction more than 70 vintage motorcycles from his personal collection. The auction is scheduled for November 20 and 21. For decades, the musician collected and restored old motorcycles, operating the 20th Century Cycles workshop on Long Island for 15 years to store and maintain them. The space also functioned as a free museum displaying his collection before it closed in 2025.

Billy Joel’s Vintage Motorcycle Collection Is Movin’ Out! 🏍️🎶#BillyJoel #Motorcycles

The singer attributed the sale to his age and his inability to ride as frequently as before. According to Joel, his health condition has made motorcycle riding less certain, leading to his decision to put a significant portion of the collection up for auction.

Billy Joel Breaks His Silence: "I Can’t Drive or Perform Anymore" #youtubeshorts