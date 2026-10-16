Alaska Senate Debate: Sullivan and Peltola Clash Over Iran, Energy Policy, and Economy

Outside the Alaska Public Media studios in Anchorage, a crowd of vocal supporters chanted with signs and blared a bullhorn ahead of a high-stakes televised showdown. Inside, the state’s major U.S. Senate candidates immediately locked horns over foreign policy and the cost of living as the Alaska US Senate race heated up in a crucial televised debate.

Two-term Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan and his main challenger, Democrat Mary Peltola, spent Thursday evening trading sharp barbs over the ongoing war in Iran, consumer inflation, and energy policy. With control of the Senate up for grabs in a turbulent political climate, the encounter brought the state’s central economic and security anxieties into sharp focus.

LIVE: Alaska US Senate Candidates Face Off in Statewide Debate

The incumbent Republican argued that the conflict in the Middle East must be brought to a close, but stressed that his immediate priorities include securing the Strait of Hormuz and locking down a durable agreement to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Peltola countered by framing the conflict as a direct drain on local households, pointing to the deaths of 20 military personnel and asserting that a diplomatic deal remains out of reach. This war is driving up our energy bills and hurting Alaskans with no end in sight, she told the audience.

Energy independence quickly emerged as a major fault line between the two contenders. Sullivan maintained that the most effective way to lower surging gas and diesel prices is to ramp up domestic production. To produce more Alaskan energy by and for Alaskans, he said, is the primary solution to mounting consumer costs. Peltola, meanwhile, pivoted to accuse her opponent of leaning on fear tactics, arguing that voters need practical solutions rather than political diversions.

LIVE: Senate Debate for the State

High-Stakes Political Maneuvering in Alaska

The debate highlights the fierce national attention directed toward Alaska as both major political parties battle for control of the chamber. President Donald Trump recently rallied supporters in conservative Wasilla, while Vice President JD Vance visited Fairbanks—the hometown of Sullivan’s wife—earlier in the month to reinforce the incumbent’s standing. Alaska last elected a Democrat to the Senate in 2008, a historical trend Republicans are eager to defend.

The broader contest features a unique field, including two lesser-known Republicans who did little active campaigning. Participation in Thursday’s forum required candidates to clear a 5% threshold in the August open primary. Dan J. Sullivan, a retired teacher who finished third in the primary with about 2.5% of the vote, stated he received no invitations to candidate forums after being labeled a sham candidate by the incumbent and his allies.

Photo: usnews.com

Clashing Records and Future Oil Development

As a retired Marine, Sullivan asserted that the November 3 election ultimately boils down to a choice of record, vision, and character. He criticized Peltola as ineffective during her tenure in Washington, pointing to what he characterized as a record out of step with state interests. Peltola rejected that assessment, describing his critique as revisionist history and emphasizing that Alaska’s congressional delegation worked cooperatively during her time in office, pointing to the approval of the major Willow oil project.

Sullivan also attempted to tie his opponent to national liberals who oppose fossil fuel extraction, warning that her policies would empower those seeking to restrict leasing lands. Peltola pushed back against that framing, maintaining that she remains independent of party dictates and is prepared to work with any administration to advance resource development in the state.

Iran war and affordability take center stage in Senate debates