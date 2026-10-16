Solo Return to Japan Reconnecting with Parents After 18 Years

A Solo Return After Nineteen Years

For parents living abroad, the annual pilgrimage back to their home country often demands a delicate balancing act of family obligations, linguistic mediation, and holiday logistics. The reflections offer an intimate look at the transition from child-centered family vacations to a deliberate, independent quest for reconnection with aging parents.

From Family Fixture to Linguistic Duty

Trips missed only during the COVID-19 pandemic and examination seasons nonetheless followed a familiar pattern. Traveling alongside a husband who does not speak Japanese meant the author functioned as an on-call translator and local guide. While visits included time catching up with friends from school and her days as an office worker, those outings required temporarily entrusting her husband and son to her parents while nursing an undercurrent of apology for stepping away.

The New Dynamic with Aging Parents

Now, with her son’s university entrance examinations concluded and her parents reaching the age of 81, the dynamics have shifted completely. The author noted that returning home now sparks a strong desire for “a homecoming for my own sake”—an opportunity to move past the role of holidaymaker and engage directly with her parents. Rather than treating the trip as a vacation shared with her husband, son, and the family dog, this upcoming departure centers on simple, domestic routines: sitting together under a kotatsu watching television, or strolling leisurely through a neighborhood supermarket with her mother.

Addressing Cost and Self-Indulgence

Deciding to make the journey alone involved overcoming internal hesitation about the cost and logistics of traveling solo while her parents remain self-sufficient. As the author observed, friends frequently urged her to visit while her parents remain healthy and available. Yet, the friction between wanting uninterrupted time with her aging family and questioning whether a costly solo ticket constitutes unnecessary self-indulgence remained a persistent mental hurdle.

Final Preparations and Autumn Awaits

With departure now just two weeks away, those internal debates have given way to practical preparations. Juggling household handover notes, meal preps, and last-minute errands has triggered a familiar cycle of late-night wakefulness, compounded by the realities of menopausal sleep disruptions. Despite lingering anxieties regarding her husband and son’s meal arrangements back in the U.K., the upcoming flight represents her first chance in 18 years to experience an autumn in Japan entirely on her own terms.