Home » News » iPhone 17 Available Under Rs 55,000 on Flipkart with Bank and Exchange Offers

Buyers eyeing Apple’s standard smartphone lineup can secure the iPhone 17 for an effective price under Rs 55,000 on Flipkart, down from its standard retail launch price of Rs 99,900 for the 256GB configuration.

Stacking Flipkart Bank Offers and Exchange Rates

The 256GB iteration of the iPhone 17 is currently listed at Rs 86,999 on Flipkart, marking an initial drop from the regular Rs 99,900 sticker price. The path to the sub-Rs 55,000 tier requires combining an immediate bank discount with a maximum trade-in value.

iPhone 17 🤔 Flipkart Big billion days 2026 | Flipkart exchange policy | Old phone exchange | BBD

Shoppers using a Flipkart Axis Bank or Flipkart SBI credit card receive an instant Rs 5,000 reduction, lowering the baseline retail figure to Rs 81,999. Beyond payment card deductions, the platform advertises an exchange discount pool reaching up to Rs 85,100, which incorporates an additional Rs 3,000 promotional bonus for device trade-ins. Actual trade-in payouts depend entirely on the brand, model, and physical condition of the older hardware.

Trading in an iPhone 14 in good condition complete with its original box yields an exchange value of Rs 27,850. Factoring that specific trade-in allowance alongside the Rs 5,000 bank card concession brings the final effective cost of the iPhone 17 down to Rs 54,149. Buyers must verify exact valuations at checkout, as device appraisals fluctuate based on wear and tear.

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Hardware Specifications of the Standard iPhone 17

Positioned below the Pro tier, the standard iPhone 17 carries a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display supporting ProMotion refresh rates up to 120Hz. Processing performance relies on Apple’s internal A19 silicon architecture.

Imaging capabilities on the device include a 48-megapixel Fusion primary sensor paired with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens. For front-facing duties, the phone incorporates an 18-megapixel Center Stage camera designed for selfies and video communication. Power management specifications rated by Apple quote up to 30 hours of continuous video playback on a single full charge.