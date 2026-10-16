Gov. DeSantis Unveils Christopher Columbus Statue in Naples for Florida’s America250

“I was proud to unveil a statue of Christopher Columbus, who heralded a new era of exploration that transformed both sides of the Atlantic,” Governor Ron DeSantis declared on Wednesday as he commemorated the Italian navigator in Naples, Florida, flgov.com reported.

The unveiling marks another milestone in the state’s America250FL initiative, which honors the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary through public monuments and historical exhibits. Placed in a Southwest Florida city sharing its namesake with the explorer’s Italian roots, the monument links regional geography to the broader sweep of Western exploration.

Florida is committed to preserving and honoring our nation’s history. As part of our work to commemorate the 250th anniversary of America’s founding, we have commissioned statues of important historical figures throughout our state. I was proud to unveil the latest in this series… pic.twitter.com/gD8XdoAmmY — https://x.com/GovRonDeSantis/status/2110878396842725711

Honoring Italian-American Heritage in Southwest Florida

Michele Mistò, Consul General of Italy in Miami, welcomed the addition during Italian-American Heritage Month, pointing to the daily economic and cultural contributions made by thousands of Italian nationals living in the state, according to flgov.com.

Bryan Griffin, President and CEO of VISIT FLORIDA, noted that the monument gives residents and travelers a permanent anchor to the maritime history that first opened the Atlantic. The statue commemorates the historic 1492 voyages funded by Spain’s King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella aboard the Niña, Pinta, and Santa María, which forged a permanent connection between Europe and the Americas.

Governor DeSantis Unveils Christopher Columbus Statue in Naples

Those early expeditions directly inspired subsequent navigators who mapped early Florida, including Juan Ponce de León, Hernando de Soto, and Pedro Menéndez de Avilés, the founder of St. Augustine in 1565. For supporters of the installation, the bronze likeness cements Columbus as a foundational figure in Western history and a point of pride for Italian-Americans.

Expanding the Monument Initiative Across the State

The Naples ceremony is part of a much broader campaign led by the Governor’s office to curate public spaces with historical figures. In February 2025, the Governor announced a plan to install statues of the Founding Fathers, including George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, James Madison, James Monroe, and Alexander Hamilton.

Photo: newsradio923.com

That initial scope has since widened well beyond the architects of the Constitution. The commemorative rollout now encompasses statues for figures such as Frederick Douglass, Abraham Lincoln, President Calvin Coolidge, President Ronald Reagan, Andrew Jackson, and Lady Columbia.

State officials emphasize that these installations serve an educational purpose, offering future generations tangible touchstones to study the complex and varied aspects of American history. As the America250FL calendar moves forward, municipalities across the state continue rolling out public events designed to highlight Florida’s distinct role in the nation’s founding narrative.

Gov. DeSantis unveils Christopher Columbus statue in Naples