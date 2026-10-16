BAT Warns South Africa Is Losing the Battle Against Illicit Cigarette Syndicates

British American Tobacco is winding down its major manufacturing footprint in South Africa after an illicit cigarette trade captured roughly 75% of the domestic market. The company, valued at over R2 trillion on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, attributes the collapse of its local production to widespread criminal syndicates operating without regulatory interference.

The Bottom Line

Production Shutdown: BAT began winding down its Heidelberg, Gauteng plant after capacity plummeted to just 35%, making domestic manufacturing financially unsustainable.

BAT began winding down its Heidelberg, Gauteng plant after capacity plummeted to just 35%, making domestic manufacturing financially unsustainable. Uncollected Taxes: Illicit tobacco sales cost the South African state approximately R30 billion annually in lost excise duties, according to BAT’s estimate.

Illicit tobacco sales cost the South African state approximately R30 billion annually in lost excise duties, according to BAT’s estimate. Regulatory Failure: Recent Ipsos research commissioned by BAT South Africa shows that untaxed cigarettes priced below the R27.12 minimum collectable tax remain freely available in roughly 75% of surveyed stores.

The Collapse of Local Manufacturing in Heidelberg

The decision by British American Tobacco (BAT) to shutter its manufacturing plant in Heidelberg, Gauteng, marks a major development for industrial operations in South Africa. Once ranked as the eighth-largest facility in BAT’s global network, the plant supplied both domestic consumers and export markets across Southern Africa. However, intense margin compression driven by contraband products forced the company to initiate closure consultations with affected employees and labor unions.

BAT warned South Africa’s government for years that it would be forced to end production there if illegal cigarette sales weren’t stamped out, according to the CEO https://t.co/GkKnJJKxX3 — https://x.com/business/status/2021956105660674302

According to SOURCE 1, the facility had been operating at a mere 35% of its total capacity prior to the wind-down process. SOURCE 1 also states that the company booked a £14 million charge on the Heidelberg plant as it prepared to mothball the facility. While local manufacturing ends, the multinational consumer goods firm confirmed it will maintain a commercial presence in the country through imported products.

The Proliferation of the Illicit Tobacco Market

The illicit trade has hollowed out the legitimate manufacturing sector by undercutting statutory tax obligations. The minimum collectable tax (MCT) on a standard pack of 20 cigarettes sits at R27.12, a threshold established to cover baseline excise and value-added taxes. Yet, independent market research paints a stark picture of enforcement gaps across the retail sector.

British American Tobacco (BAT) says criminal syndicates marshalling South Africa’s illicit economy continue to act with impunity despite the government’s measures to clamp down on the criminality decimating legitimate local industries. BAT, the cigarette manufacturer worth nearly… — https://x.com/julianrademeyer/status/2110591491059949941

A survey released on 13 October 2026 by Ipsos, and commissioned by BAT South Africa, revealed that cigarettes priced below the MCT remained freely available in approximately 75% of stores nationwide. More aggressive pricing was documented in the informal sector, where SOURCE 2 reports that 92.4% of informal vendors sold packs at or below the tax threshold, with some ultra-cheap contraband retailing for as little as R7 per packet.

SOURCE 4 states that the National Treasury and the South African Revenue Service (SARS) confirmed during a presentation to the Standing Committee on Finance that illicit packs drop in price to as low as R5.

Photo: Business Day

Metric / Observation Reported Figure / Data Point Primary Source BAT Market Capitalization Over R2 trillion (JSE) SOURCE 1 Estimated Illicit Market Share ~75% of total cigarette sales SOURCE 1 Annual State Revenue Loss ~R30 billion in lost excise tax SOURCE 1 Minimum Collectable Tax (MCT) R27.12 per pack of 20 SOURCE 1, SOURCE 4 Informal Sector Non-Compliance 92.4% of vendors selling at/below MCT SOURCE 2

Contrasting Regulatory Interventions and Market Realities

The widening crisis persists despite stated government initiatives to secure the fiscal perimeter. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the National Illicit Economy Disruption Programme, also designated as Operation Ukubusa, to coordinate state agencies against organized crime and economic offenses. Yet, stakeholders argue that enforcement outcomes remain inadequate.

Johnny Moloto, head of corporate and regulatory affairs for BAT Sub-Saharan Africa, stated that illicit manufacturers continue to operate with impunity, noting that the country is steadily drifting toward an entirely unregulated market. Echoing these concerns, Tax Justice SA founder Yusuf Abramjee pointed out that despite previous investigative exposures—such as Al Jazeera’s 2023 Gold Mafia documentary detailing operations linked to Polaris Manufacturing (formerly Gold Leaf Tobacco Corporation)—dominant contraband brands remain widely accessible.

BAT South Africa (BATSA) has reached its limit in trying to deal with the illicit cigarette trade in South Africa and is walking away from its production business.#business #BATSA #limit #illicit #cigarette #tradeRead on https://t.co/ZmSwDK1HsP pic.twitter.com/tlTdLGhYnI — https://x.com/IOL/status/2011763436922028480

Abramjee added that prominent operators like Carnilinx, a member of the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (FITA), also maintain extensive distribution footprints in the illicit tier. In response to these pressures, compliant industry participants continue to lobby for structural regulatory fixes, including a minimum retail price (MRP) set at R38 per pack to simplify law enforcement, alongside stricter licensing revocations for companies evading fiscal oversight. Meanwhile, SARS outlined plans to deploy a new track-and-trace technological solution starting in the 2027/28 fiscal year to target syndicated financial crime.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.