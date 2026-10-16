Caitlin O’Connor shows support after Joe Manganiello photos

Joe Manganiello is opening up about a severe seven-year health battle that nearly claimed his life, sharing graphic hospital photographs that reveal the physical toll of a mysterious autoimmune condition. Among the supporters rallying behind the actor is his fiancée, Caitlin O’Connor, who left a simple message in the comments section of his post: “I love you.”

The Bottom Line

Joe Manganiello shared graphic hospital photos documenting a seven-year autoimmune illness that began in 2015 and required the emergency amputation of his large intestine in 2016.

His fiancée, Caitlin O’Connor, showed her public support by commenting “I love you” on the post, following their engagement in June 2025.

The actor’s memoir also details how the medical crisis strained his previous marriage to Sofía Vergara, which ended in divorce in 2023.

Graphic Photos Reveal a Seven-Year Medical Crisis

The True Blood star accompanied his social media post with a trigger warning before detailing the circumstances behind each medical image. In the first photograph, Manganiello sits shirtless in a hospital chair surrounded by medical equipment. In the days following the amputation of his large intestine, his weight plummeted, resulting in a 60-pound loss over a two-week period.

A second image displays his abdomen following a subsequent procedure to reconnect his digestive tract and remove an ostomy bag. A third photo reveals severe red marks and rashes across his face. Manganiello explained that his skin, acting as an immune organ, was stricken with multiple conditions simultaneously during the height of his illness.

Joe Manganiello Hospital Photos Spark Fan Health Concerns

Emergency Surgery and Years of Uncertainty

The health crisis began in 2015 shortly after his marriage to Sofía Vergara, during a period when his career and personal life appeared stable. Despite numerous medical tests, doctors struggled to diagnose his severe abdominal pain, fevers, fatigue, rashes, and ulcers. By 2016, his condition became critical when his large intestine grew severely infected and septic, forcing surgeons to perform an emergency life-saving operation.

Manganiello later described the period as one of the most challenging times of his life, admitting he was unsure whether he would survive day to day. During an interview with ABC News’ Nightline, he reflected on how his physical physique masked the internal severity of his condition. The ordeal also brought emotional hurdles, including suicidal thoughts and a fear of powerful pain medication due to his history of addiction.

Joe Manganiello Shares Hospital Photos From 7-Year Health Battle After Losing 60 Pounds

Health Crisis Contributed to Marriage Strain and Divorce

The severe health crisis impacted more than just the actor’s physical well-being, influencing his career, relationships, and his aspirations of fatherhood. Manganiello has stated that his autoimmune issues are currently in remission, remaining symptom-free for more than three years.

In his newly released memoir, Manganiello credits Vergara with making the critical decision that saved his life when doctors required authorization for his emergency surgery. At the same time, he has discussed how the prolonged illness contributed to the strain on their marriage, which ultimately ended in divorce in 2023. Vergara has not publicly responded to the claims made in the book, though her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, recently shared social media commentary regarding narcissistic men amid renewed public attention on the former couple’s history.