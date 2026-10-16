Scientists to Send Microscopic Organisms to ISS for Earth Conservation Research

Three ecologists and biologists from Thailand, Zambia, and the United States are preparing to send microscopic organisms from their local ecosystems to the International Space Station ahead of a summer 2027 NASA space launch. Developed through the L³: Little Living Lab initiative in collaboration with the Brinson Exploration Hub at the California Institute of Technology, the project aims to stress-test these organisms in microgravity and radiation to inform solutions for protecting Earth’s oceans, food supply, and atmosphere.

Observing Stress Responses in Biological Mechanisms and Stabilizing Aquatic Ecosystems

Extremophile Adaptations: Exposing cellular structures to microgravity and ionizing radiation helps researchers observe how biological mechanisms respond to high-stress environments.

Exposing cellular structures to microgravity and ionizing radiation helps researchers observe how biological mechanisms respond to high-stress environments. Ecological Resilience: Understanding microbial stress responses provides empirical data for stabilizing vulnerable aquatic microbiomes, such as coral reef ecosystems facing thermal stress.

Marine Microbes and Phytoplankton Bound for Orbit

Discoverwildlife.com reported that Suchana ‘Apple’ Chavanich, a marine biologist at Chulalongkorn University in Thailand, will collect specimens of Pseudoalteromonas sp. This bacterium populates marine environments and protects coral health by managing microalgae and algal blooms. Chavanich aims to determine whether space exposure enhances the bacterium’s capacity to bolster coral reef resilience against ocean warming and acidification.

Gabrielle Corradino, a plankton ecologist and oceanographer at Barnard College of Columbia University, is contributing four phytoplankton species: Synechococcus, Thalassiosira, Skeletonema, and Phaeodactylum. Corradino stated via discoverwildlife.com, “Sending marine plankton to space allows us to see familiar organisms in an entirely unfamiliar way. Phytoplankton are the foundation of ocean life and the source of the air we breathe. Therefore, their survival is our survival. Their future is inseparable from our own.”

Mapping Microbial Communities in Space Station Modules

Complementing these live-organism studies, Sciencedirect.com published comprehensive metagenomic and metabolomic analyses of the United States Orbital Segment of the International Space Station, detailing how built environments isolate microbial communities. The study mapped 803 surface samples, demonstrating that station modules harbor distinct chemical signatures shaped directly by human habitation.

Photo: sciencedirect.com

The research published on sciencedirect.com indicates that the International Space Station exhibits reduced microbiome diversity compared to terrestrial built environments. Investigators utilized culture-independent sequencing to map these populations, revealing that extraterrestrial indoor ecosystems align along an industrialization axis. These findings establish a baseline for monitoring microbial risks to crew health during prolonged spaceflight durations.

Research Initiative Organism Type Geographic Source Primary Research Objective Coral Defense Study Pseudoalteromonas sp. (Bacterium) Thailand Improve coral reef resilience against warming and acidification. Plankton Dynamics Four Phytoplankton Species United States Evaluate foundational marine primary producers under microgravity. Agricultural Bio-Innovation Anabaena sp. (Blue-green algae) Zambia Develop sustainable bio-fertilizers from stress-adapted strains.

Agricultural Applications in Metal-Heavy Ecosystems

Moola Mutondo, a geneticist at Zambia’s Copperbelt University, will supply strains of Anabaena sp., a blue-green algae harvested from metal-heavy mining sites along a river in Zambia’s Copperbelt. Mutondo seeks to discover whether orbital conditions enhance the algae’s natural growth kinetics, which could yield sustainable agricultural fertilizers.

Mutondo noted via discoverwildlife.com, “Extreme environments often push living organisms to adapt in extraordinary ways. By studying how microgravity and radiation trigger biological adaptations, I hope to unlock new ways to grow food in a rapidly changing climate.” Following the 50-day exposure window, the samples will undergo months of rigorous biochemical analysis.

Project Governance and Future Trajectory

The L³: Little Living Lab initiative is funded and supported by the National Geographic Society alongside the Brinson Exploration Hub at the California Institute of Technology. Ian Miller, chief science and innovation officer at the National Geographic Society, observed via discoverwildlife.com, “The answers to preserving life on Earth may well come from analyses 250 miles above it.”

Sample collection will continue throughout the year ahead of the scheduled 2027 NASA launch. Upon return to Earth, researchers will evaluate the physiological and genetic modifications induced by orbital stressors.

References

Salido, R. A., et al. (2025). The International Space Station has a unique and extreme microbial and metabolic signature. Cell.

National Geographic Society & Brinson Exploration Hub. (2026). L³: Little Living Lab mission parameters and scientific framework. BBC Wildlife Magazine.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.