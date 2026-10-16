Mumbai Police Permit CJP’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ Rally

The Cockroach Janta Party is pressing forward with demonstrations in the Indian capital and Maharashtra, defying an intense police crackdown and sweeping venue bans that have landed key figures behind bars. As authorities dismantle traditional protest spaces, the unfolding political collision is testing the limits of public dissent and opposition unity across the country.

The movement’s figures, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, were remanded to five-day judicial custody after entering Jantar Mantar and raising slogans demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, according to a report. Those arrests followed a decision by the Union home ministry to strip the historic Jantar Mantar site of its long-standing status as a designated protest zone.

Legal Battles and Protests at Connaught Place and Azad Maidan

Despite the restrictions, CJP organizer Abhijeet Dipke and fellow members are vowing to return to the streets, anticipating further detentions. The legal standoff reached the Delhi High Court, which refused to restrain a planned CJP protest at Connaught Place while recording assurances from the Delhi Police, according to The New Indian Express. Meanwhile, traffic police warned that movement around Connaught Place would likely face severe disruptions. The Delhi Police permitted a flag-waving march by a select group for a Tiranga event while strongly urging the general public to stay away, The Hindu reported.

Simultaneously, the confrontation has expanded westward. The Mumbai police granted the CJP permission to organize its ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ rally at Azad Maidan, with Deputy Commissioner of Police Manish Kalwaniya confirming the venue, Telegraph India reported.

Photo: Telegraph India

Political Fallout and Upcoming Demonstrations

The escalating demonstrations are amplifying broader political friction. A debate hosted by anchor Priti highlighted deepening divisions as Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Dr. Ajay Alok defended the government’s restrictions on prohibited protest venues, stating that demonstrators are attempting to spread anarchy under the guise of free speech. In sharp contrast, opposition representatives and student leaders—including SFI All India Joint Secretary Aishi Ghosh, CJP West Zone coordinator Rohit Patel, and Congress spokesperson Rahul Singh—argued that the state is actively suppressing the right to peaceful assembly and national flag display through aggressive police crackdowns.

As legal challenges wind through the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court, the question remains whether the government’s containment strategy will successfully silence the demonstrations or merely drive the opposition into a more volatile confrontation.

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