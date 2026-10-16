Concordia University Study Finds 83% Lack Fiber

Scientists examining 64 adults preparing for bariatric surgery discovered an unexpected nutritional commonality across two distinctly different diets: roughly 83% of participants failed to meet recommended daily fiber intake thresholds, regardless of whether their broader nutritional profile skewed high in fats and sugars or low in overall nutrients.

Patients Fell Short on Fiber, Vitamin D Deficiencies Noted

Fiber Deficit: The vast majority of patients—83%—fell short of daily fiber recommendations, pointing to a widespread nutritional blind spot prior to weight-loss surgery.

The vast majority of patients—83%—fell short of daily fiber recommendations, pointing to a widespread nutritional blind spot prior to weight-loss surgery. Marker Parity: Patients with high dietary fat and sugar intake showed no statistically significant differences in blood sugar, cholesterol, or inflammatory markers compared to those eating fewer overall nutrients.

Patients with high dietary fat and sugar intake showed no statistically significant differences in blood sugar, cholesterol, or inflammatory markers compared to those eating fewer overall nutrients. Micronutrient Gaps: Over 90% of study participants did not get enough vitamin D from food sources, while up to 65% exceeded recommended sodium limits.

Concordia University Findings Reveal Shared Deficits Across Diverse Eating Patterns

Published in the journal Obesity Surgery, the Concordia University study evaluated adults with an average age of 48 and an average body mass index (BMI) of 45. Researchers mapped participants into two distinct dietary profiles. One group consumed higher amounts of overall nutrients, sugars, and fats. The second group consumed fewer vitamins and less fiber.

The high sugar and high fat group might be eating more fatty food like beef as opposed to chicken, or even putting more sugar in their coffee, explained Concordia professor Simon Bacon, PhD. The low fiber and vitamin group could be consuming less fruits and vegetables.

Despite those diverging nutritional habits, clinical measurements showed no significant separation between the two cohorts. Blood sugar, cholesterol levels, triglycerides, body fat percentages, and inflammatory markers remained statistically indistinguishable. The investigation also uncovered broader nutritional vulnerabilities beyond fiber.

Nutritional Metric Observed Prevalence in Study Cohort Inadequate Fiber Intake ~83% of all participants Insufficient Vitamin D (from food) >90% of participants Excess Sodium Intake (Women) ~60% of female participants Excess Sodium Intake (Men) ~65% of male participants

Broader Deficiencies and the Limits of Counting Calories

More than 90% of the cohort consumed insufficient vitamin D from food sources. Meanwhile, approximately 60% of women and 65% of men exceeded recommended daily sodium limits. These overlapping deficits highlight that standard calorie tracking often obscures foundational nutritional quality.

Dr. Bacon noted that clinical approaches might benefit from streamlining dietary guidance rather than hyper-focusing on isolated habits. Clinically, these findings show we do not have to get too detailed in thinking about nuanced potential interventions, Bacon stated. That means we can keep our messaging relatively simple and consider more general interventions that may be much more important than worrying about specific dietary habits before surgery.

Because the research was small and cross-sectional in design, it cannot establish a direct causal link between either dietary pattern and subsequent health outcomes. Investigators observed exclusively individuals preparing for bariatric surgery.

The research shows that caloric volume and macronutrient splits do not reliably predict metabolic health markers in patients awaiting surgical intervention.

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