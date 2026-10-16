Apple TV 4K Now Available with Enhanced Siri AI, Advanced Audio and A19 Chip

The October 2026 Hardware Refresh and Pricing Architecture

HardwareZone Singapore notes that the device launches with a local price tag of S$399, exactly doubling the S$199 launch price of the third-generation model. Engadget reports that the streaming box is joined by an updated HomePod mini 2.

Chip Upgrades Improve Audio Capabilities

Under the hood, the streaming box houses Apple’s A19 chip, delivering up to 50 percent faster CPU performance and up to 2x faster GPU performance compared to the previous A15 Bionic architecture. The silicon integrates a dedicated AV1 decoder for higher-efficiency video streaming. HardwareZone Singapore points out that the beefed-up processing power also enhances the Apple Arcade gaming experience.

Audio capabilities see a major expansion. Alongside built-in far-field microphones equipped with advanced echo cancellation for hands-free Siri AI commands, the fourth-generation Apple TV 4K introduces support for a four-speaker surround sound configuration. Users can pair the streaming box with up to four speakers, combining front stereo pairs with rear surround units using either HomePod mini 2 or second-generation HomePod units. Engadget notes that the HomePod mini 2 also introduces “Sound Glow” lighting effects on its touch panel to mirror album artwork.

Apple updated the Apple TV 4K with the A19, a far-field microphone and Siri AI. The Siri Remote now has Find My with precision finding. You can also use 4-HomePod minis as surround sound speakers. pic.twitter.com/M3ionyDxpE — https://x.com/zollotech/status/2109997019116736942

Remote Gains Tracking Feature After Delay

The bundled Siri Remote retains its familiar physical layout while finally adopting Find My support with Precision Finding and an integrated speaker to emit an audio locator tone. Gruber highlights this as his single favorite feature of the release, while observing the frustrating delay behind it. Apple launched AirTags with Precision Finding back in 2021, leaving the remote control—historically prone to vanishing into couch cushions—without the tracking technology for half a decade.

Gruber questions the practical value of the voice control upgrades on the new box. Because his existing third-generation Apple TV 4K is already paired with a pair of second-generation HomePods featuring four-microphone far-field arrays, the streaming box’s built-in trio of far-field mics offers no redundant utility for his setup.

Photo: Apple

Price Increases Trigger Consumer Backlash

The central tension of the October 2026 release lies in the abrupt pricing shift. Gruber details how Apple’s summer price adjustments hit living room hardware hardest, pushing the 128GB Apple TV from $150 up to $250 before settling the new fourth-generation model at $300. Combined with HomePod mini 2 units rising to $150, putting together a complete setup of one Apple TV and two mini speakers now costs $600—double the $350 total required under pre-summer pricing.

While Great Deals Singapore points out that budget-conscious buyers can still acquire refurbished third-generation Apple TV 4K units starting from S$229, Apple has entirely eliminated lower-priced current-generation options from its active lineup. Gruber questions whether everyday consumers will find enough incremental value in the A19 chip and AV1 decoding to justify hardware costs that now vastly exceed competing set-top sticks from Amazon and Roku.

Apple TV 4K (3rd gen) vs Apple TV 4K (4th gen) pic.twitter.com/ngNXvQO3qx — https://x.com/theapplehub/status/2110236562151940191