Sebastian Fundora Defends WBC Title Against Ermal Hadribeaj

Sebastian Fundora defends his WBC super welterweight title against unbeaten mandatory challenger Ermal Hadribeaj on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, headlining a DAZN and TNT boxing series card that features a striking seven-inch height disparity in the main event.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Fundora’s Reach Advantage: Bettors eyeing the prop markets should weigh Fundora’s towering 6’5½” frame against Hadribeaj’s 5’10” stature, which historically dictates range control and punch volume in the champion’s bouts.

Bettors eyeing the prop markets should weigh Fundora’s towering 6’5½” frame against Hadribeaj’s 5’10” stature, which historically dictates range control and punch volume in the champion’s bouts. No PPV Barrier: The absence of a pay-per-view fee across TNT, truTV, and DAZN shifts standard viewing economics, driving higher total handle and broader mainstream engagement for the 154-pound division.

The absence of a pay-per-view fee across TNT, truTV, and DAZN shifts standard viewing economics, driving higher total handle and broader mainstream engagement for the 154-pound division. Mandatory Risk: Hadribeaj enters as an undefeated challenger with 8 knockouts, presenting a live underdog profile for DFS players targeting high-workrate volume in championship rounds.

Tale of the Tape and Divisional Stakes in Las Vegas

Sebastian Fundora enters the ring holding a 24-1-1 professional record with 16 knockouts, making the fourth defense of the WBC super welterweight belt he commands. The 28-year-old southpaw from West Palm Beach, Florida, cuts an imposing figure at 6’6″ while making the 154-pound limit.

Across the canvas stands Ermal Hadribeaj, boasting a 23-0-1 record with 8 stoppages. Based in Miami and originally from Albania, Hadribeaj did not box for pay until he turned 25, transitioning from a background in professional mixed martial arts. He secured his mandatory challenger status by defeating Bakary Samake for the WBC Silver title in May. A victory on Saturday would crown him Albania’s first-ever world boxing champion.

SEBASTIAN FUNDORA VS. ERMAL HADRIBEAJ PRESS CONFERENCE LIVESTREAM

Fighter Record Height Stance Hometown Sebastian Fundora 24-1-1, 16 KOs 6’5½” Southpaw West Palm Beach, Florida Ermal Hadribeaj 23-0-1, 8 KOs 5’10” Orthodox / Balanced Albania (based in Miami)

Broadcast Details and Supporting Bout Sheet

The telecast begins at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, broadcast across TNT, truTV, and DAZN without a pay-per-view charge. Main-event ring walks are expected around 11 p.m. ET, while preliminary bouts stream live on PBC’s YouTube channel.

This event marks the latest installment of DAZN and TNT’s boxing series, titled The Fight. The series previously featured Abdullah Mason outslugging Albert Bell in Ohio on July 4, Damian Knyba’s upset over Andy Ruiz, and William Zepeda’s unanimous decision win over Lamont Roach Jr.

Sebastian Fundora puts his WBC Super Welterweight World Title on the line. 🏆As he prepares to defend his green and gold belt against Ermal Hadribeaj, swipe through the last five opponents he has faced on his journey at 154 pounds.#FundoraHadribeaj pic.twitter.com/UddheaCJlr — https://x.com/WBCBoxing/status/2110154782619107796

The supporting card features Brandon Figueroa defending his WBA featherweight title against Tomoki Kameda in the co-main event over 12 rounds. In other action, Armando Resendiz steps in on 10 days’ notice to replace Jermall Charlo in a 10-round super middleweight bout against Koen Mazoudier, alongside an 8-round super middleweight clash between Marco Romero and Braulio Ferreira.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.

WILL SEBASTIAN FUNDORA STEAMROLL ERMAL HADRIBEAJ OR LOOK VULNERABLE? WHAT CAN THIS FIGHT TELL US?