Madonna Uses Adela’s Viral Hit “Nicole Kidman” in New TikTok Video

Madonna Soundtracks TikTok With Adéla’s Viral Hit

Madonna soundtracked a new TikTok with rising Slovak singer Adéla’s viral track “Nicole Kidman,” sharing a clip of herself posing in a striking gold dress while appearing to get ready for a formal event, as reported by billboard.com. The October 15, 2026 TikTok video provides another stamp of approval from an established music icon as the song continues to gain momentum across social media.

The Rise of PRIMA and the Billboard Charts

Adéla released her debut album, PRIMA, in September, introducing listeners to a bold, theatrical brand of pop. The project made an immediate impact by debuting at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. Meanwhile, “Nicole Kidman” emerged as one of the album’s defining tracks, climbing to No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 to secure the singer her first top 10 hit on the chart.

Madonna stuns in new TikTok to “Nicole Kidman” by ADÉLA. pic.twitter.com/0vZ2A1ge9b — https://x.com/PopCrave/status/2110846040664576185

Celebrity Participation in the Social Media Phenomenon

The song’s catchy title and playful celebration of confidence and manifestation have fueled widespread engagement across social media platforms. A roster of prominent figures has participated in the online trend by adding their own spin to the phenomenon, including Kesha, Tove Lo, Pedro Pascal, Dua Lipa, and Kristen Wiig. Actor Nicole Kidman herself has previously embraced the track, bringing its real-life namesake directly into the ongoing conversation surrounding the music.

Madonna’s Chart Legacy and the Pop Universe Fantasy

Madonna brings extensive chart history to the moment, having earned 12 No. 1 hits on the Hot 100 and nine No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 throughout her career. According to eng.pressbee.net, the track’s premise centers entirely on channeling the glamour and confidence of a Hollywood star. With the Queen of Pop now utilizing the song as her digital soundtrack, that fantasy finds a natural home within the broader pop universe.