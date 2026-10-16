Kasper Høgh struggles as Celtic suffer 4-2 defeat

Celtic suffered a sobering defensive and attacking reality check following a 4-2 defeat to Benfica, exposing squad depth issues in the absence of injured central defender Cameron Carter-Vickers and ongoing problems at the focal point of their attack.

Kasper Hogh's Stock Plummets, Jhon Duran's Value Rises

Kasper Hogh’s Stock Plummets: Following his half-time substitution and a barren run of failing to score in 10 of his first 11 outings, fantasy managers and bettors should fade the club record signing until he breaks his dry spell.

Jhon Duran Value Rises: Duran’s dynamic second-half shift into a central role immediately increased Celtic’s attacking output, making him the preferred choice for creative midfielders and DFS formats.

Duran’s dynamic second-half shift into a central role immediately increased Celtic’s attacking output, making him the preferred choice for creative midfielders and DFS formats. Defensive Vulnerabilities Highlighted: Conceding four goals and absorbing intense pressure from Gianluca Prestianni and Duran signals that backing Celtic clean sheets in European or domestic markets carries elevated risk while defensive injuries persist.

Defensive Vulnerabilities Exposed Without Carter-Vickers

Although Celtic conceded four goals on the night, the scoreline did not flatter Benfica. The Portuguese side carved open the Celtic backline repeatedly and rattled the woodwork twice in addition to finding the back of the net four times. The absence of injured defender Cameron Carter-Vickers left a massive void in the heart of the defence, exposing a critical lack of depth as Gianluca Prestianni and Duran tormented the visiting back four.

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Hogh Struggles as Duran Seizes Central Opportunity

While the defensive frailties cost goals, manager Martin O’Neill faces an even more complicated dilemma in the final third. Club record signing Kasper Hogh endured another frustrating evening, getting hooked at half-time after failing to score in 10 of his first 11 appearances since arriving from Bodo/Glimt during the summer transfer window. Shifting Duran into the central channel for the second half instantly changed the dynamic of the match, as the Colombian talisman posed a far more potent and active threat than his Danish teammate.

Former Celtic midfielder Scott Allan highlighted the clear disparity in movement and impact between the two forwards during the fixture. If I’m a creative midfield player and I’ve got Duran and Hogh to pick from, I’m taking Duran every day of the week, Allan observed. He looks to get off the side of defenders, if you put a ball in the area, he’s more likely to be alive to it.

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Allan added further context to Hogh’s current run of form by pointing out the broader requirements of the position. Hogh just isn’t firing on all cylinders. I can take that if he’s doing the other side of the game a lot better than he is. You can see why Martin O’Neill made the substitution at half-time and there’s no doubt Celtic looked much better going forward, Allan said.

Tactical Reconsiderations for O’Neill’s Front Line

Addressing his selection dilemma post-match, O’Neill acknowledged that Duran’s natural traits make him a more effective option through the middle of the pitch.

[Duran] has played wide at his previous clubs, O’Neill stated when discussing his forward options. But I personally feel his best position is through the middle. It’s now a matter of us trying to fit him in and I think we can do that. It’s a real battle for places now.

Player Transfer Origin / Context Recent Goal-Scoring Run Primary Tactical Role Kasper Hogh Bodo/Glimt (Summer Signing) No goals in 10 of last 11 outings Central Forward (Struggling for form) Duran Impact substitute / shifting central Central Forward

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