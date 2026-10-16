Tiroler Blut: Am Abgrund – TV-Programm

Chiefinspektorin Fanny Gruber investigates a high-stakes kidnapping and an unsolved balcony death in Innsbruck, as the second installment of the Austro-German crime series Tiroler Blut: Am Abgrund premieres on television and streaming platforms.

Following a one-year world tour, Anna Gruber returns to her family home in Tirol to discover a community grappling with tragedy. Her best friend, Clara Koydl, died four months prior in a fatal fall from a balcony during a corporate gathering.

The Abduction of Emily Renner and the Collapse of Corporate Secrets

The familial homecoming is abruptly cut short when Inspector Fanny Gruber is called to the Innsbruck police headquarters to spearhead an urgent kidnapping investigation. The victim is Emily Renner, the daughter of powerful local real estate manager Benedikt Renner. Die Täter fordern eine Million Euro Lösegeld und interne Geschäftsunterlagen von dem Immobilien-Manager Benedikt Renner.

Benedikt Renner, recently honored as “Tyrolean of the Year,” deliberately withheld the demand for the sensitive documents from investigating officers. These internal papers reveal the shaky financial acquisitions of financially distressed hotels across the region. Fanny Gruber suspects a direct nexus between the abduction of Emily Renner and the suspicious balcony death of Clara Koydl four months earlier.

Photo: tvspielfilm.de

Production Background and Critical Reception

The television thriller is a joint Austro-German co-production backed by ARD Degeto Film and ORF, produced in collaboration with filmpool fiction and Rundfilm. Matthias Tiefenbacher directed the feature from a screenplay by Christian Jeltsch, with cinematography by Hanno Lentz and an original score composed by Martina Eisenreich.

Tittelbach highlighted the emotionally entangled family dynamics and the dynamic performances of lead actors Ursula Strauss and Cornelius Obonya.

Production Parameter Details Release Year 2026 Runtime 90 Minutes Age Classification FSK 12 Production Partners ARD Degeto Film, ORF, filmpool fiction, Rundfilm

Viewing Availability and the Ongoing Investigation

In Germany, audiences can stream the film free of charge via the ARD Mediathek platform, where it remains accessible with subtitles and audio description until January 13, 2027, at 20:14 Uhr. The linear television premiere on Das Erste is scheduled for October 15, 2026, at 20:15 Uhr.

The official investigative findings regarding Clara Koydl’s toxicology report have not been fully disclosed to the public, leaving the exact mechanics of the initial balcony fall unresolved as the dual investigation unfolds.

References

ARD Mediathek. Tiroler Blut: Am Abgrund Production Overview and Broadcasting Schedule.

TV Spielfilm. Tiroler Blut: Am Abgrund (2026) – Film (Krimi) Review and Cast Directory.

Tittelbach.tv. Critical Analysis of Tiroler Blut: Am Abgrund Character Dynamics.

Disclaimer: This article provides journalistic coverage of broadcast entertainment and television programming. It does not constitute medical, legal, or professional investigative advice.