Russian National Extradited to US for Illegally Exporting Military Tech to Russia

Alexander Suvorov, a 52-year-old Russian national, was extradited from Sweden to the United States on October 15, facing federal charges in New York for allegedly running a procurement network that illegally funneled American-made micro-electronic components with military applications to Russia in violation of economic sanctions.

Federal prosecutors in Albany, New York, unsealed a criminal complaint detailing a scheme that operated from March 2022 through April 2023. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Suvorov led an illicit operation designed to bypass export controls by routing sensitive, dual-use technology through front companies based in Hong Kong, including GS Group Limited.

The Mechanics of an Overseas Procurement Network

The complaint outlines how Suvorov utilized Hong Kong-based entities to mask the final destination of restricted goods. The network purchased electronic components directly from U.S. manufacturers, wiring payments from overseas accounts to obscure the Russian end users.

Investigators state that the diverted hardware included micro-electronics capable of supporting military communication networks, radar systems, and precision location technology. These components fall under strict export-control regulations enforced by the Department of Commerce, specifically designed to keep sensitive American technology out of the hands of the Russian military.

“Alexander Suvorov was the alleged mastermind behind an international procurement network that illegally supplied buyers in Russia with American-made electronic components that have military applications,” said Assistant Director Roman Rozhavsky of the FBI’s Counterintelligence and Espionage Division, pointing to the bureau’s commitment to cutting off supply lines to adversaries.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney John A. Sarcone III for the Northern District of New York emphasized the reach of federal enforcement. This unprecedented transfer demonstrates our willingness to travel a distance greater than 3,800 miles in order to track down and prosecute individuals posing a danger to our national security.

Charge Alleged Offense Maximum Penalties Count 1 Conspiracy to commit international promotional money laundering 20 years in prison, 3 years supervised release, $500,000 fine Count 3 Conspiracy to violate the Export Control Reform Act (ECRA) 20 years in prison, 3 years supervised release, $1,000,000 fine

Suvorov's Transfer and Court Appearance in Albany

Swedish authorities assisted the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs in securing Suvorov’s transfer from custody in Sweden. He landed in the Northern District of New York on October 15.

Suvorov is scheduled for his initial appearance in federal court in Albany on October 16. The case is being prosecuted by Trial Attorney Garrett Coyle from the Counterintelligence and Export Control Section of the National Security Division alongside Assistant U.S. Attorney Rick Belliss.

Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Carson of the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security New York Field Office confirmed that joint investigative efforts with law enforcement partners will persist in disrupting illicit diversion networks globally. A federal district judge will ultimately determine any sentence based on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines if convictions are secured.