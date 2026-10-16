Home » Technology » AMDC WhatsApp to Report Abandoned Cars in Tegucigalpa: Fines and How to Denounce

The Alcaldía Municipal del Distrito Central has opened a dedicated WhatsApp channel at 8942-4892 allowing residents across Tegucigalpa and Comayagüela to report abandoned vehicles obstructing public streets and sidewalks, as part of an ongoing municipal enforcement push that has already resulted in 156 total units confiscated by authorities.

Reporting Through the New Municipal WhatsApp Line

Residents observing vehicles sitting idle for extended periods outside homes, businesses, or blocking pedestrian walkways can now transmit reports directly to municipal operators without visiting a physical office. The channel requires users to send photographs, videos, and the precise location of the targeted automobile. According to details shared, this direct messaging option is designed to accelerate the identification of units that impede both pedestrian foot traffic and vehicular flow.

Municipal enforcement teams utilize these digital reports to verify the status of reported units. If an inspection confirms abandonment, officers notify the owner to prompt a voluntary removal within a designated timeframe. When owners fail to comply, the Policía Municipal proceeds with towing and impoundment.

Scale of Impoundments Across Capital Neighborhoods

The cleanup operations have targeted multiple sectors across the capital over the past two months. Interventions span several residential zones, including colonia Centroamérica Oeste, residencial Altos del Trapiche, Los Girasoles, and colonia Kennedy.

As municipal sweeps continue, the inventory of removed units spans diverse categories. César Castellanos, director of the Policía Municipal, detailed that the 156 total confiscated assets include 46 motorcycles, 18 state-owned vehicles, and five holiday train cabins belonging to the AMDC, as reported. The municipal registry further accounts for two trailers, four confiscated booths, and a tow truck platform.

Photo: dnh.gob.hn

During operations conducted on Tuesday, October 13, enforcement agents removed another 10 units. That specific group comprised eight cars and two motorcycles, with five units relocated to the former municipal police parking lot and the remaining five secured in a yard located at the exit to Olancho in the Cerro Grande sector, zone 8.

Financial Penalties and Daily Storage Fees

Vehicle owners who leave their automobiles abandoned on public thoroughfares face escalating municipal sanctions. The penalty structure includes fines reaching up to 4,000 lempiras. In addition to the base fine, authorities assess a daily storage fee of 100 lempiras for every day the unit remains under municipal custody at an impound yard.