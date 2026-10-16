Zimbabwe Police Track Five Zambian Fugitives Hiding in Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is working alongside Zambian authorities to track down five fugitives currently believed to be hiding in Zimbabwe, according to an official statement from ZRP released on Wednesday, October 15, 2026. The wanted individuals face serious charges ranging from aggravated robbery and attempted murder to cybercrime offenses.

Cross-Border Coordination Targets Transnational Crime

The search effort is being coordinated directly through the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters in Harare and the Zambia Police Service. Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the national police spokesperson for Zimbabwe, emphasized that this joint operation aims to prevent criminal networks from exploiting national borders to escape legal accountability.

Police have identified the five suspects as Emmanuel “Jay Jay” Banda, Kaizar Peter Zulu, Enock Mwanza, Robert Ng’uni, and Susan Chileshe.

Live October 15

Suspect Name Alleged Offenses Passport / Identifier Emmanuel “Jay Jay” Banda Aggravated robbery, attempted murder, escaping from lawful custody Not specified in reports Kaizar Peter Zulu Conversion of a motor vehicle, threatening violence, assault Not specified in reports Enock Mwanza Unauthorised access and interference with computer systems, cyberattacks ZQ278195 Robert Ng’uni Cybercrime offences, unauthorized system access ZN949251 Susan Chileshe Cybercrime offences, unauthorized system access ZN667629

Public Safety Warnings and Reporting Channels

According to reporting by Delicious Mathuthu, citizens have been strongly cautioned against approaching or confronting any of the five suspects if spotted.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates its commitment to strengthening cooperation with regional and international law-enforcement partners in preventing and combating transnational organised and serious crime,” Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.

Authorities have opened multiple secure channels for anyone possessing actionable intelligence regarding the whereabouts of Banda, Zulu, Mwanza, Ng’uni, or Chileshe. Informants can reach the National Complaints Desk by calling 0242 703631, messaging via WhatsApp at 0712 800 197, or contacting the INTERPOL National Central Bureau in Harare at +263 242 700 099.