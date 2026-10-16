Lisa Bonet appears at Celine Paris Fashion Week

Lisa Bonet stepped into the front row at Celine Paris Fashion Week on October 3, 2026, marking her first major public appearance in four years. According to reporting by thenexthint.com, the actress drew widespread media attention with a formal ensemble featuring waist-length silver-gray locs, a long trench coat, black boots, round sunglasses, a layered necklace, and a septum piercing. She attended the presentation alongside Tracee Ellis Ross and Ruth Negga.
The 58-year-old actress maintains a strict separation between her personal and public life, having kept a low profile for several years prior to her Paris outing. Born Lisa Michelle Bonet in San Francisco on November 16, 1967, to schoolteacher Arlene Joyce Litman and opera singer Allen Bonet, she was raised by her mother in the Reseda and Van Nuys neighborhoods of California. She trained in acting at the Celluloid Actor’s Studio in North Hollywood after beginning her career in commercials and beauty competitions around age eleven.
Bonet made her television debut in the 1983 series St. Elsewhere. Her career breakthrough came in 1984 at age 16, when she secured the role of Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show, a sitcom that ran from 1984 to 1992 and earned her a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress. She later reprised the role in the spinoff A Different World from 1987 to 1989.
Award-Nominated Film Roles
Beyond television comedy, Bonet expanded into feature films with her portrayal of Epiphany Proudfoot in the 1987 psychological thriller Angel Heart, a performance that brought her a Saturn Award nomination and a Young Artist Award alongside a controversial scene. Her extensive screen credits span decades across various networks and genres.
|Title
|Role
|Years
|Angel Heart
|Epiphany Proudfoot
|1987
|Bank Robber
|Priscilla
|1993
|Final Combination
|Catherine Briggs
|1994
|Enemy of the State
|Rachel Banks
|1998
|High Fidelity
|Marie De Salle
|2000
|Biker Boyz
|Queenie
|2003
|Whitepaddy
|Mae Evans
|2005
|Road to Paloma
|Magdalena
|2014
|St. Elsewhere
|Carla
|1983
|The Cosby Show
|Denise Huxtable
|1984–1991
|Tales from the Darkside
|Justine
|1985
|ABC Afterschool Special
|Carrie
|1985
|Sesame Street
|Herself
|1986
|A Different World
|Denise Huxtable
|1987–1989
|The Earth Day Special
|Denise Huxtable
|1990
|Why Bother Voting?
|Herself
|1992
|New Eden
|Lily
|1994
|Lathe of Heaven
|Heather Lelache
|2002
|Life on Mars
|Maya Daniels
|2008–2009
|Drunk History
|Mary Ellen Pleasant
|2013–2014
|The Red Road
|Sky Van Der Veen
|2014–2015
|New Girl
|Brenda Brown
|2014
|Girls
|Tandice Moncrief
|2016
|Ray Donovan
|Marisol
|2016
Marriages and Family Life
Bonet married musician Lenny Kravitz in Las Vegas on her 20th birthday, after the two met at a New Edition concert. Their daughter, Zoe Isabella Kravitz, was born on December 1, 1988. The marriage lasted for six years before ending in divorce in 1993, as reported by People.
In 2005, Bonet began a relationship with actor Jason Momoa. The couple welcomed a daughter, Lola Lolani Momoa, in July 2007, followed by a son, Nakoa-Wolf, in December 2008. Bonet and Momoa married in 2017 before finalizing their separation in 2024, according to Glamour.
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