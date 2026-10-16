Lisa Bonet appears at Celine Paris Fashion Week

Lisa Bonet stepped into the front row at Celine Paris Fashion Week on October 3, 2026, marking her first major public appearance in four years. According to reporting by thenexthint.com, the actress drew widespread media attention with a formal ensemble featuring waist-length silver-gray locs, a long trench coat, black boots, round sunglasses, a layered necklace, and a septum piercing. She attended the presentation alongside Tracee Ellis Ross and Ruth Negga.

The 58-year-old actress maintains a strict separation between her personal and public life, having kept a low profile for several years prior to her Paris outing. Born Lisa Michelle Bonet in San Francisco on November 16, 1967, to schoolteacher Arlene Joyce Litman and opera singer Allen Bonet, she was raised by her mother in the Reseda and Van Nuys neighborhoods of California. She trained in acting at the Celluloid Actor’s Studio in North Hollywood after beginning her career in commercials and beauty competitions around age eleven.

Bonet made her television debut in the 1983 series St. Elsewhere. Her career breakthrough came in 1984 at age 16, when she secured the role of Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show, a sitcom that ran from 1984 to 1992 and earned her a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress. She later reprised the role in the spinoff A Different World from 1987 to 1989.

😱 Lisa Bonet STUNS at Paris Fashion Week With Her Silver Hair Reveal! ✨🔥

Award-Nominated Film Roles

Beyond television comedy, Bonet expanded into feature films with her portrayal of Epiphany Proudfoot in the 1987 psychological thriller Angel Heart, a performance that brought her a Saturn Award nomination and a Young Artist Award alongside a controversial scene. Her extensive screen credits span decades across various networks and genres.

Title Role Years Angel Heart Epiphany Proudfoot 1987 Bank Robber Priscilla 1993 Final Combination Catherine Briggs 1994 Enemy of the State Rachel Banks 1998 High Fidelity Marie De Salle 2000 Biker Boyz Queenie 2003 Whitepaddy Mae Evans 2005 Road to Paloma Magdalena 2014 St. Elsewhere Carla 1983 The Cosby Show Denise Huxtable 1984–1991 Tales from the Darkside Justine 1985 ABC Afterschool Special Carrie 1985 Sesame Street Herself 1986 A Different World Denise Huxtable 1987–1989 The Earth Day Special Denise Huxtable 1990 Why Bother Voting? Herself 1992 New Eden Lily 1994 Lathe of Heaven Heather Lelache 2002 Life on Mars Maya Daniels 2008–2009 Drunk History Mary Ellen Pleasant 2013–2014 The Red Road Sky Van Der Veen 2014–2015 New Girl Brenda Brown 2014 Girls Tandice Moncrief 2016 Ray Donovan Marisol 2016

Marriages and Family Life

Bonet married musician Lenny Kravitz in Las Vegas on her 20th birthday, after the two met at a New Edition concert. Their daughter, Zoe Isabella Kravitz, was born on December 1, 1988. The marriage lasted for six years before ending in divorce in 1993, as reported by People.

Lisa Bonet makes rare appearance at Paris Fashion Week in waist length silver locs

In 2005, Bonet began a relationship with actor Jason Momoa. The couple welcomed a daughter, Lola Lolani Momoa, in July 2007, followed by a son, Nakoa-Wolf, in December 2008. Bonet and Momoa married in 2017 before finalizing their separation in 2024, according to Glamour.