Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan Collaborate on “Expectations” Remix

Grammy-winning artists Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan have released a remix of Rodrigo’s track “expectations,” marking a pop collaboration. The partnership brings together two long-frequent collaborators whose friendship stretches back to working together before mainstream fame.

Collaboration Marks First Remix for Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan have released their remix of “expectations,” bringing together two friends for a streaming moment.

The collaboration follows years of mutual support, including Roan opening for Rodrigo’s SOUR tour and providing background vocals on multiple tracks.

The release marks Rodrigo’s first-ever remix and second career collaboration, alongside Chappell’s first official collaboration release.

The Teaser and the Game Show Reveal

The rollout for the track began earlier in the week when Rodrigo posted an Instagram clip showing a music production software screen. In the audio clip, Chappell can be heard quipping, “Ooh, Olivia does remixes now!”

The duo followed up the teaser by sharing an image of themselves posing atop a vintage car. The vehicle featured a custom license plate reading “XPECT8NS.” That exact car turned out to be a prize on a game show hosted by David Byrne.

EXPECTATIONS – OLIVIA RODRIGO FT. CHAPPELL ROAN ⋆.˚⟡ ࣪ ˖SONG & VIDEO OUT THIS THURSDAY! pic.twitter.com/Fjk5uULM0y — https://x.com/dailyroan/status/2110040749223944474

A History of Shared Stages and Background Vocals

The friendship between the two artists runs deep. Before Chappell achieved massive success with her own solo project, Rodrigo used to visit her at a donut shop where she worked. Their professional relationship blossomed as Chappell later provided backing vocals on several of Rodrigo’s tracks, including “Can’t Catch Me Now,” “lacy,” “obsessed,” and “bad idea right?”

Fans also watched Chappell open for Rodrigo on the SOUR and GUTs tours. More recently, Chappell performed at Rodrigo’s inaugural Daisy Chain Fields Festival, an event that raised $20 million for feminist charities.

Photo: cosmopolitan.com

Festival Benefits Trans Youth Charity

Beyond studio collaborations, the pair have consistently aligned their public appearances with advocacy work. Chappell recently joined fellow pop stars Kesha, Christina Aguilera, Charli XCX, and Tinashe at The Abbey to mark National PrEP Day.

Collaboration Detail Status / Fact Track Name “expectations” Remix Release Date Thursday, October 15 Previous Vocal Contributions “Can’t Catch Me Now,” “lacy,” “obsessed,” “bad idea right?” Charitable Connection Daisy Chain Fields Festival & Midwest Princess Project

As the “expectations” remix lands on streaming services, it sets a new milestone for both artists while cementing a creative partnership years in the making.

Olivia Rodrigo – expectations (feat. Chappell Roan) (Official Music Video)