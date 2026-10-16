cat owner Thomas Kämpe in Ekenäs faced severe financial distress when his cat Shirley fell ill, highlighting a growing crisis where low-income pet owners across Finland lack affordable veterinary care or subsidized support options, according to an investigation by yle.fi.

The Economics of Pet Ownership in Finland

Veterinary service prices for household pets doubled between 2014 and 2024, according to an official investigation published by the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority.

Finnish animal welfare legislation legally mandates that pet owners must provide necessary medical care for sick animals, but the state provides no financial safety net or subsidies for low-income owners.

Rescue and shelter operators note that impoverished owners are frequently forced into impossible dilemmas, such as being unable to afford even humane euthanasia services.

The Crisis Facing Low-Income Pet Owners

For Thomas Kämpe, his cat Shirley serves as a vital daily companion in their Ekenäs apartment. When Shirley recently fell ill, Kämpe discovered that veterinary care was financially out of reach. A friend loaned him enough money for an initial veterinary visit, but the cost of continued medical treatment or even humane euthanasia required sums he did not possess. Kämpe stated to yle.fi that the overarching message from society feels clear: individuals with low incomes should not own animals.

According to data published by the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority in 2024, prices for veterinary and husdjur services doubled over the preceding decade. While animal welfare laws strictly require owners to care for sick animals, the burden remains entirely on private finances without public support mechanisms. Johan Holmberg, who operates the Skeppsdal Family animal shelter in Ingå with his wife Päivi Räty, noted that individuals in Kämpe’s position quickly find themselves isolated when veterinary costs escalate.

Shelter Operators and Authorities Weigh In

Animal welfare authorities in Västnyland confirm that the financial responsibility rests completely on the owner. Katianna Kuula, director at Sydspetsens miljöhälsa, emphasized that individuals should carefully evaluate their private finances before acquiring a pet. Holmberg echoes this sentiment from an animal welfare perspective, suggesting that owners who cannot afford unexpected medical costs should consider rehoming their pets, despite acknowledging how painful that choice is for people who deeply love their animals.

Category Details Source / Authority Price Increase Veterinary service prices doubled between 2014 and 2024 Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority Legal Requirement Owners are legally mandated to provide care and prevent abandonment Finnish Animal Welfare Act Support System No public financial safety net or subsidies exist for impoverished pet owners yle.fi reporting

Holmberg recommends that owners facing sudden vet bills compare prices across multiple clinics, seek financial loans from family and friends, or build a dedicated emergency buffer. Meanwhile, Shirley has begun to recover and eat in small amounts, though Kämpe remains concerned that society offers no structural safety net for vulnerable pet owners facing prohibitive medical expenses.