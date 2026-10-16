NFL Media Chief: League Will Be ‘Selective’ With Game-Day Schedule

The National Football League intends to take a deliberate and restrained approach to expanding non-traditional match days in future schedules, according to league leadership. Hans Schroeder, the NFL’s executive vice president and chief media officer, addressed the organization’s broadcasting strategy during a public appearance in New York, clarifying that while innovation remains a priority, Wednesday fixtures will not become a permanent weekly fixture.

Speaking at the Front Office Sports Tuned In summit, Schroeder emphasized that audience metrics and viewership data will ultimately dictate any future calendar experiments. The remarks come as the league incorporates multiple mid-week and unconventional game slots into its current calendar, balancing traditional windows with modern broadcast opportunities.

The 2024 campaign features fixtures scheduled across Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday alongside the standard slate of Thursday, Sunday, and Monday matchups. A notable scheduling quirk during Week 1 saw the season-opening matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots land on a Wednesday. That game preceded a Thursday night contest featuring the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams in Australia, necessitated by federal regulations under the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961 that prohibited local Friday telecasts at the time.

Additional non-traditional dates on the current calendar include a Wednesday night clash ahead of Thanksgiving, a Friday game immediately following the holiday, traditional Friday matchups on Christmas Day, and late-season Saturday fixtures.

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“We’re going to be selective,” Schroeder stated during an onstage discussion with the publication’s leadership regarding future scheduling concepts. He added that fans should not expect a widespread rollout of Wednesday games throughout the year. Instead, the league plans to evaluate specific windows, assess viewership data, and ensure that audience engagement validates institutional instincts before greenlighting similar creative calendar steps.

Evaluating Regular-Season Expansion and Broadcast Valuations

Beyond single-day adjustments, league officials addressed the ongoing discourse surrounding an expanded 17-game season and the potential for an 18-game schedule. Schroeder noted that the existing 17-game model is performing well while acknowledging that consumers would likely embrace an additional regular-season fixture if terms can be finalized with the players’ union.

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The collective bargaining agreement currently in place runs through the 2030 season and explicitly prevents team owners from extending the regular-season format unilaterally. Any expansion beyond 10 international fixtures in a single year requires formal consultation with the NFL Players Association. The league currently features nine international games on its docket, with leadership previously floating ambitions of scaling that figure up to 16 matches annually alongside an 18-game calendar. However, industry reports indicate that substantive cross-table negotiations regarding those structural changes have not yet commenced.

The financial foundation supporting these scheduling discussions remains strong. The NFL’s current broadcasting deals, completed in 2021, command more than $110 billion in total rights fees across an 11-year span, though the organization retains the option to opt out early. When questioned about whether a finalized union agreement for an 18-game calendar would precede the next cycle of network and streaming negotiations to create additional inventory, Schroeder declined to offer specifics.

Perspectives on International Super Bowl Venues

Discussions regarding the league’s global footprint also touched upon the long-term prospect of hosting a Super Bowl outside the United States. Despite the steady growth of international series games, Schroeder suggested that taking the championship game overseas remains a distant prospect.

“That feels a little bit far to me,” Schroeder remarked regarding a non-domestic Super Bowl site, noting that the decision rests with broader league governance rather than his office alone. Pointing to upcoming domestic venue rotations and the immense scale the event has achieved, he emphasized that significant domestic potential remains untapped.

“Maybe that’s the right step to take at some point,” Schroeder said. “But for me, it feels like there’s so many awesome opportunities in the U.S. markets that deliver such an unbelievable experience for that game. That feels like the runway that’s right ahead of us.”