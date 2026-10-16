Cruz Azul Femenil Weighs Raúl Gutiérrez’s Future

Cruz Azul Femenil is weighing the departure of head coach Raúl Gutiérrez after his appearance at Club América’s 110th-anniversary celebration. Gutiérrez wore the rival team’s jersey during the event, sparking immediate backlash from supporters and triggering emergency discussions among club directors.

The relationship between Cruz Azul Femenil and its head coach stands on shaky ground following an extracurricular appearance that ignited a fierce reaction across the club’s fan base. Raúl Gutiérrez, who took charge of the women’s squad last August following an interim period led by Guadalupe Worbis, attended a commemorative ceremony celebrating the 110th anniversary of rival Club América. Photographs from the event captured the coach wearing the historic rival’s jersey alongside former players, a visual that quickly circulated across digital platforms and drew immediate condemnation from supporters.

Post-Match Press Conference | Raúl Gutiérrez | Cruz Azul Femenil vs Pumas | Matchday 7 AP26

The 110th Anniversary Celebration at Estadio Banorte

The controversy unfolded on October 10 during a weekend event at Estadio Banorte. As part of a halftime recognition for historical figures from the Coapa institution, Gutiérrez was invited to take the field due to his past tenure as an América player during the 1990s. While the invitation stemmed from his career on the pitch more than two decades ago, his current leadership role within the Cruz Azul organization transformed a nostalgic appearance into an institutional crisis.

Supporters of the celestial club expressed outrage over the imagery, characterizing the gesture as a profound disregard for the historic rivalry between the two institutions. The backlash intensified given that the women’s team had previously endured a difficult 10-0 defeat against that exact opponent earlier in the campaign, a result that ultimately led to the dismissal of the prior coaching staff and paved the way for Gutiérrez’s appointment.

Photo: Infobae

Public Apology and the Autogol Comparison

Faced with mounting pressure from the supporters and growing internal discontent, Gutiérrez issued a public statement on October 12 via his personal social media channels to address the controversy. He acknowledged the miscalculation in a message directed at the club’s followers.

I want to offer a sincere apology to all the fans and the Cruz Azul Institution. I deeply regret not having gauged the impact generated by my participation in the recognition I attended for my career as a player.

LIVE 🔴 Post-Match Press Conference | Raúl Gutiérrez | Cruz Azul Femenil vs Chivas | MD9 AP26

In the same communication, the coach offered a distinct metaphor to characterize the gravity of his mistake to the club’s dedicated followers.

This feeling is identical to when you score an own goal; you do it involuntarily, but it happens. You affect the whole team and you regret it, but the match goes on and there is nothing left to do but work so that it doesn't happen again.

Potro Gutiérrez, CRUZ AZUL women's head coach, attends AMÉRICA tribute

Institutional Evaluation and Looming Succession Plans

Despite the public expression of remorse, the administrative leadership under club executives viewed the appearance as an unacceptable breach of institutional protocol. Reports from multiple sports outlets indicate that the director of the women’s division, Fernanda Pons, was deeply dissatisfied with the manager’s decision to participate in the rival festivities.

Internal discussions quickly turned toward potential succession plans as the club faces the final stretch of the Apertura 2026 tournament. Guadalupe Worbis, who previously stepped in as interim manager and currently serves on the technical staff, is positioned to resume leadership of the squad if the separation is finalized. Team officials have evaluated whether the entire technical staff will depart alongside Gutiérrez or if continuity will be maintained among the remaining assistants.

Photo: Yahoo

A Crucial Stretch in the Apertura 2026 Campaign

The timing of the turmoil places Cruz Azul Femenil in a delicate sporting position with only four matches remaining in the regular phase of the tournament. The squad currently holds 15 points in the standings, requiring a near-flawless finish to secure a qualification spot inside the top tier of their group as the postseason approaches.

Preparation for the upcoming fixture against Rayadas de Monterrey proceeds under a cloud of uncertainty regarding who will occupy the technical area. While club management has not released an official decree confirming the termination, sources close to the institution note that his tenure is effectively concluded, leaving the squad to face a demanding closing schedule amidst administrative upheaval.