Thirteen Valley Locations Host No Kings Protests for Voter Turnout

Thirteen distinct rallies span the Valley as the No Kings movement mobilizes across metro Phoenix on Oct. 16, pivoting its public demonstrations toward early voter turnout and nonpartisan ballot drop-offs. kjzz.org reported that the coordinated events intentionally bypass traditional partisan framing to encourage residents to deliver completed ballots directly to tabulation facilities ahead of Election Day.

Downtown Phoenix Rally and the Maricopa County Route

The downtown Phoenix demonstration anchors the regional schedule, drawing crowds to Grant Park at 9 a.m. Sen. Ruben Gallego shares the podium with other elected officials before leading participants on a march toward the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center. Protesters plan to loop back to Grant Park following the delivery stop, turning the high-visibility route into a moving drop-off campaign.

Evo Terra, organizer of the Rush Hour Resistance Rallies, emphasized the shift in tone for this mobilization cycle. This is strictly about getting out to vote and in fact the entire ethos of the No Kings movement and the Indivisible movement and all the other ones is non-violent protesting, Terra stated.

Valley-Wide Demonstration Sites and Mobilization Times

Organizers dispersed the 13 events across suburban corridors and major traffic arteries throughout metro Phoenix to maximize visibility during morning hours. Unlike previous iterations of the movement, the Oct. 16 actions explicitly focus on community unification and nonpartisan civic participation.

The scheduled locations and times span multiple municipalities:

Chandler: Human banner and mobilization at 250 N. Metro Blvd., 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Human banner and mobilization at 250 N. Metro Blvd., 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Chandler/Gilbert: Bridge rally at 2825 W. Galveston St., Chandler, 9 to 11 a.m.

Bridge rally at 2825 W. Galveston St., Chandler, 9 to 11 a.m. Fountain Hills: North Saguaro Blvd. & East Ave. of the Fountains, 1 to 3 p.m.

North Saguaro Blvd. & East Ave. of the Fountains, 1 to 3 p.m. Glendale: Bridge rally at Glendale Bridge, N. 59th Ave. & Loop, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Bridge rally at Glendale Bridge, N. 59th Ave. & Loop, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mesa: March and rally at the US 60 overpass on S. Stapley Dr., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

March and rally at the US 60 overpass on S. Stapley Dr., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Phoenix/Scottsdale: Car parade starting at 7000 E. Mayo Blvd. in north Phoenix, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Car parade starting at 7000 E. Mayo Blvd. in north Phoenix, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Phoenix North: 2500 W. Happy Valley Rd., 9 to 11 a.m.

2500 W. Happy Valley Rd., 9 to 11 a.m. Phoenix (Grant Park): 701 S. Third Ave., 9 to 11 a.m.

701 S. Third Ave., 9 to 11 a.m. Phoenix: 702 W. Osborne Rd., 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

702 W. Osborne Rd., 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Phoenix (North Encanto): Thomas Road between 16th & 18th Ave., 9 to 11 a.m.

Thomas Road between 16th & 18th Ave., 9 to 11 a.m. Scottsdale: Old Town rally at 7125 E. Camelback Rd., 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Old Town rally at 7125 E. Camelback Rd., 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tempe: Pedestrian bridge march and food drive at 2000 E. Carson Dr., 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Pedestrian bridge march and food drive at 2000 E. Carson Dr., 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Surprise: Bell Road and Civic Center Drive, 9 to 11 a.m.

Bell Road and Civic Center Drive, 9 to 11 a.m. Sun City: Bell Road and 99th Avenue, 9 to 11 a.m.

Logistics and Early Voting Push

Participants attending the decentralized rallies receive direct encouragement to bring their completed early ballots to the designated drop points. The scheduling mirrors mobilization efforts, including demonstrations documented at Cole Park in Tempe and along Bell Road in north Phoenix and Sun City.

By pairing roadside visibility and bridge rallies with physical ballot delivery infrastructure, organizers aim to shift votes into the system before lines form on Election Day. The synchronized demonstrations cover major thoroughfares from Surprise to Mesa, maintaining a steady public presence across Maricopa County throughout the morning hours.