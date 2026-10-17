Seattle Sounders Host Struggling CF Montreal to Rebound from Loss

The Seattle Sounders host CF Montreal on Saturday, looking to rebound from a midweek loss against FC Dallas that snapped a nine-match unbeaten streak. Meanwhile, visiting Montreal arrives on a short week trying to reverse a slide that includes seven defeats in their last eight matches.

Chasing a Quick Reset After the Dallas Setback

The Sounders entered Wednesday’s match at FC Dallas on a strong run, having stitched together four victories during a nine-match unbeaten stretch. That momentum stalled with a 1-0 defeat that simultaneously clinched a playoff spot for Dallas. Sounders midfielder Albert Rusnak pointed to the missed opportunities after the match, noting that the team created enough chances to win despite controlling the run of play.

🗞️ Le CF Montréal visite le Seattle Sounders FC ce samedi au Lumen Field >>> https://t.co/yqKoJawkz2🗞️ CF Montréal meets Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday at Lumen Field >>> https://t.co/1evvcAWhNR#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/ukLpQLqeRd — https://x.com/cfmontreal/status/2111143578168627344

It was one of those losses that I felt like we were the better team across the whole game. We created enough chances to win the game. But maybe it’s a good reset button. We’ve had our ups and downs this year — and remember where we were two, three months ago — to be where we’re at and where we are right now, I think it’s a step in the right direction. We’ll be good.

Albert Rusnak, Sounders midfielder.

Seattle’s broader campaign has demanded resilience. The squad opened the season with just one loss in their first 11 matches, only to endure an eight-game losing slide followed by five consecutive draws. Roster reinforcements have stabilized the group down the stretch, notably the acquisition of forward Dejan Joveljic from Sporting Kansas City alongside the injury recoveries of Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan. Joveljic has delivered four goals in six matches since joining Seattle.

I think we showed that we’re a more mature team than we were about a month ago. This loss feels sour, of course, but it’s a good thing that it’s sour. It means that we played better than we did a month ago when we would lose road games. It’s a step in the right direction. I think we leave this road trip with a bit of pride, with a bit of confidence going into our next game. But, look, if we don’t take advantage of being at home against Montreal on a short week, then we’re going to have some frustrating thoughts. But I thought overall the road trip was decent on our part. We need to now bounce back on Saturday.

— Cristian Roldan, Seattle Sounders captain

Montreal Seeks Answers Amid Deepening Slide

While Seattle works to protect its position, CF Montreal crosses the continent facing an entirely different trajectory. Montreal dropped to 6-17-6 with 24 points following a 3-0 defeat to Atlanta United on Wednesday. The loss marked their second consecutive defeat and their seventh in eight matches, leaving the squad searching for stability on a tight turnaround.

We came out flat, and honestly I don’t understand why; it’s not like we haven’t played (midweek games) before. We had an OK stretch of the game where we created a little bit of chances, but ultimately we conceded. It’s tough when we conceded because it almost feels like we don’t have enough to get back into games at times. Today was quite frankly embarrassing.

— Brandan Craig, CF Montreal defender

Despite the club’s broader struggles, forward Prince Owusu remains a bright spot in the final third, pacing the team with 15 goals this season. Montreal will need that offensive output on Saturday as they try to solve a Seattle defense that is eager to prove Wednesday’s slip was merely an aberration.

Club Record (W-L-D) Points Seattle Sounders 11-10-8 41 CF Montreal 6-17-6 24