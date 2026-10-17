Kang Chung-hee Promises Careful Rules for Special Police Operations

National Health Insurance Service Chairman Kang Chung-hee promised during a parliamentary audit on October 16 to carefully establish investigative rules and manage recovery operations for special judicial police powers, following a query by lawmaker Kwon Chil-seung at the agency’s headquarters in Wonju, Gangwon Province, biz.chosun.com reported.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Systemic Integrity: Financial recovery operations target illicitly established medical practices to preserve public health insurance reserves.

Financial recovery operations target illicitly established medical practices to preserve public health insurance reserves. Resource Allocation: Direct investigative authority aims to shorten case durations and maximize the recovery of misallocated healthcare funds.

Parliamentary Audit and Enforcement Scope

Lawmaker Kwon Chil-seung stated during the parliamentary health and welfare committee audit that the cumulative recovery decision amount for illegally established medical institutions reached 2.9 trillion won by July 2026. Nearly 40% of such institutions close down while investigations are underway. Direct investigative authority by the National Health Insurance Service is expected to shorten investigation periods and increase recovery performance.

The relevant legislation is currently pending in the Legislation and Judiciary Committee. Special judicial police officers are designated public officials granted specific investigative authority over targeted fields of unlawful activity.

Regulatory Rules and Operational Challenges

Detailed rules must be established before introducing these enforcement powers to prevent abuse of authority and operational confusion in the field. Kwon emphasized that concurrent offenses—where a single act violates multiple laws or one individual commits several offenses—could trigger severe confusion without clearly defined investigative boundaries.

Practical rules must be meticulous, responsible, and realistic to avoid conflicting with everyday staff operations. Without direct supervision from agency leadership, operations risk sliding into institutional egoism. Furthermore, recovery amounts decided by the public corporation often undergo adjustments through subsequent legal proceedings, requiring strict evaluation of whether initial determinations were justified.

Metric Value Context Cumulative Recovery Decision Amount 2.9 trillion won Recorded up to July 2026 for illegal medical institutions Institution Closure Rate Nearly 40% Proportion of targeted entities closing during investigations Audit Date October 16 National Assembly Health and Welfare Committee session

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Chairman Kang acknowledged the need to meticulously handle the establishment of special judicial police investigative rules and oversee the entire recovery workflow. The National Health Insurance Service and the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service continue to address these regulatory frameworks under parliamentary oversight.

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