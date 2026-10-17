How to Manage Courses and Content in Odoo eLearning

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Odoo 20.0 introduces robust backend tools for online learning management, allowing creators to upload content, structure courses with custom tags, and manage student registration, payments, and gamification metrics directly from the platform interface.

The Bottom Line

Creators can build courses using either frontend website tools or the feature-rich backend system.

Registration policies range from open access and email invitations to integrated e-commerce checkouts.

Gamification features allow instructors to award karma points for student reviews, course completions, and quizzes.

Individual content items, including videos, articles, documents, and quizzes, require manual publishing alongside their parent courses.

Configuring Course Content and Access Controls

Managing educational materials begins in the backend via the online learning management menu, where administrators organize course cards and assign categorization tags. According to the Odoo 20.0 문서, creators can establish prerequisites, dictate whether a course is visible to the general public or restricted to logged-in users, and control enrollment through flexible registration policies.

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When the paid courses feature is enabled in settings, instructors can sell access directly through integrated e-commerce products. This setup requires linking a specific product where the type is designated as a course. Meanwhile, options such as allowing reviews, adding dedicated forums, and automating completion notifications via email templates keep engagement structured for both internal administrators and external students.

Establishing Gamification Through Karma and Certificates

To incentivize participation, the platform integrates reward mechanics directly into the educational framework. Instructors define karma point thresholds for student interactions, including submitting reviews, commenting on lessons, and voting within the community modules.

Assessment structures are further reinforced through integrated certification features tied to survey tools. By adding quizzes with point rewards linked to correct answers and attempt counts, administrators can evaluate student comprehension while maintaining an interactive environment.

Feature Category Available Configurations Management Location Access Control Public, Logged-in, Enrolled, Link-only Options Tab (Access Rights) Content Types Images, Articles, Documents, Videos, Quizzes Content Creation Tab Gamification Karma points, Reviews, Completion rewards Achievements Tab / Settings Monetization Paid courses via e-commerce products Online Learning Management Settings

Publishing Workflows for Courses and Lessons

Publishing educational assets requires a precise sequence to ensure proper visibility on the frontend website. Administrators must first publish individual content items before activating the parent course itself, as published lessons remain hidden until the main course toggle is switched from unpublished to published.

Content creators can upload various media formats, including PDF documents, Google Drive files, and external videos from YouTube or Vimeo. Additionally, the platform supports downloadable materials and resource links to supplement the primary curriculum, ensuring students have access to all necessary learning aids.