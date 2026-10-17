2027 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 Coupe Debuts With Tech Updates

Mercedes-Benz has updated its executive SUV line for 2027, introducing the $160,400 GLE450 Coupe.

Refinishing a luxury vehicle for executive buyers means competing with plush seating and space-shuttle technology. The 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 Coupe arrives on test with about 40 per cent new or updated parts, focusing its changes primarily on the engine and onboard tech.

Powering the five-seater Coupe is a third-generation 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol six-cylinder engine paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. A mild-hybrid integrated starter generator boosts power delivery at low speeds, sending 280kW and 560Nm to all four wheels.

Cabin Tech and Exterior Updates on the 2027 GLE450

On the outside, the GLE Coupe features updated headlamps and tail-lights decorated with a galaxy of stars. The grille is illuminated, and the central Mercedes star glows like a beacon. Inside, the dashboard is anchored by the MBUX Superscreen, which incorporates three 12.3-inch displays.

The front passenger display allows for video streaming and playing Angry Birds, while the driver manages business and personal life through a suite of more than 40 apps, including video conferencing capabilities. The MB.OS operating system supports over-the-air updates, Google Maps navigation, and an AI voice assistant that can suggest local restaurants, reviews, and recommended dishes.

Pricing, Efficiency, and Driving Dynamics

The reduced GLE lineup starts with the 350d SUV diesel model priced from $142,300 plus on-road costs, available in five or seven seats. V8 enthusiasts must select from the Mercedes-AMG range, while plug-in hybrid options remain under consideration without a confirmed local launch date.

Mercedes added extra insulation around the engine and transmission tunnel, creating a quiet cabin that still allows enough engine feedback for the driver. During a shared four-hour test drive across tight mountain roads and wide American highways in the Colorado Rocky Mountains, the reworked engine delivered strong pick-up and achieved 22.7mpg, or approximately 10.4L/100km. Fitted with optional AIRMATIC suspension on 21-inch wheels—the standard size for Australian buyers—the vehicle absorbed road bumps easily, though testers noted minor body roll and passenger head toss in corners.