Adrian Fernandez’s Appeal Overturned in Moto3

Indonesian Moto3 rider Veda Ega Pratama faces a potential triple setback in the 2026 World Championship standings following the FIM International Court of Appeal’s decision to officially overturn Leopard Racing rider Adrian Fernandez’s six-race disqualification, as reported by Juara.net.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Standings Volatility: Veda Ega Pratama’s current seventh-place standing (115 points) is directly threatened if Fernandez recovers points stripped from early-season grands prix.

Veda Ega Pratama’s current seventh-place standing (115 points) is directly threatened if Fernandez recovers points stripped from early-season grands prix. Leopard Racing Valuation: Reinstating Fernandez’s results restores a major asset to the team’s constructors’ and team championship equity.

Reinstating Fernandez’s results restores a major asset to the team’s constructors’ and team championship equity. Points Reallocation Lag: While the legal appeal is won, official point recalculations require separate administrative steps by sporting authorities, creating temporary market uncertainty.

The Technical Infraction and Initial Disqualification

The controversy dates back to June 2026, when the FIM MotoGP Steward Panel disqualified Adrian Fernandez from the opening six rounds of the season. As detailed by CNN Indonesia, inspectors questioned the seals on two Honda engines, numbers 810 and 811. Technical reports indicated that engine 810’s seal bypassed standard procedures, while engine 811 showed signs of unauthorized opening and reassembly.

FIM’s International Court of Appeal has upheld the Moto3 rider's appeal 🤝 Adrian Fernandez was disqualified from six of the first seven races of the season back in June following an FIM finding that Le0pard racing has broken the seals on two of his engines 👀 77 points… pic.twitter.com/QE4YbQTH8L — https://x.com/bikesontnt/status/2111071875862302899

Photo: www.motogp.com

Under strict Moto3 technical regulations, interfering with sealed power units without explicit authorization results in those engines being treated as newly built units. Consequently, Nomor Satu Kaltim reported that Fernandez’s results from Thailand, Brazil, the United States, Spain, France, and Catalunya were completely annulled. This stripped him down from 90 points—good for third in the standings—to a meager 13 points.

The Legal Reversal and Impact on Veda Pratama

Leopard Racing challenged the sanctions immediately, arguing that no concrete evidence proved when or how the alleged tampering occurred, nor did it yield any sporting advantage, as noted by TMCBlog.com. On October 15, 2026, the FIM International Court of Appeal officially upheld the appeal, canceling the previous penalties and clearing the way to reinstate Fernandez’s classification.

This legal victory creates immediate ripple effects for Veda Pratama, who currently sits seventh in the championship with 115 points. During Fernandez’s suspension, the young Indonesian rider inherited upward adjustments—most notably at the French Grand Prix at Le Mans, where he was promoted from fourth to third place. If sporting authorities fully restore Fernandez’s previous results and points, those bonus placements will vanish, translating into a direct reduction of Veda’s points tally and a potential drop in the overall standings.

While the international court has ruled in favor of Leopard Racing, official points adjustments are not applied automatically. The governing bodies must execute the specific administrative steps required by the ruling before the revised standings become permanent.