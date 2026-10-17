Gregg Berhalter Defends Robert Lewandowski Goal Drought

Robert Lewandowski has gone five consecutive MLS matches without a goal for Chicago Fire, registering just nine shots and a single shot on target during a scoring drought spanning more than 400 minutes. The captain of the Poland national team, who joined the club in July, last scored in league play on September 10 during the tenth minute against Inter Miami.

Gregg Berhalter Defends the Striker Amid Growing Drought

Chicago Fire head coach Gregg Berhalter rejected criticism of the 38-year-old forward, pointing instead to overall team integration and a lack of service from teammates. Team communication is five times better since the arrival of the veteran striker, Berhalter stated, describing that leadership element as a core function of his role on the roster. The coach noted that the team must work harder to put the forward into dangerous scoring positions rather than placing blame on the player’s finishing ability.

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI.The heavyweights are going at it and Lewandowski hits first. 🥊 pic.twitter.com/XmEttvXxGo — https://x.com/MLS/status/2097850958151561607

The dry spell stands in sharp contrast to the player’s international form. While the MLS scoreless streak extends past seven hours of game time, the forward successfully recorded a hat-trick for Poland against Romania during the same window. That international productivity relied on teammates creating proper scoring opportunities, highlighting a structural divergence between his national squad and his American club side.

Philadelphia Union Ends Chicago Fire Winning Streak

The goal-scoring slump coincided with a shift in momentum for Chicago Fire. Philadelphia Union defeated Berhalter’s squad three to one, halting a climb up the Eastern Conference table that had included victories over Charlotte FC, Vancouver Whitecaps, and New York City. Maren Haile-Selassie opened the scoring for Chicago in the 44th minute before a red card issued to Jack Elliott turned the match dynamic. Philadelphia capitalized in the second half through goals from Milan Iloski and a brace by Bruno Damiani. The loss pushed Chicago down in the standings behind New England Revolution while delaying the club’s push to officially clinch a postseason playoff berth.

Photo: Interia Sport

Despite the recent setback, the broader outlook for the franchise remains elevated. Analytical models from “Squawka” place Chicago Fire among the contenders for the MLS Cup title, assessing their championship probability at 4.3 percent following the defeat. The team’s remaining schedule features five fixtures, with a crucial upcoming match against New England Revolution carrying direct implications for playoff seeding.

Will Chicago Fire Clinch the Playoff Spot in New England

Chicago Fire travels to face New England Revolution on Sunday at 1:30 a.m. Polish time. A victory in that fixture could immediately secure the club’s ticket to the postseason phase. Whether the team can generate the required service to break the forward’s goalless streak remains the primary tactical question facing the coaching staff as the regular season draws to a close.