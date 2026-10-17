Nahed El Sebai Discusses Jury Role at El Gouna Film Festival

Egyptian actress Nahed El Sebai expressed pride in her role as a jury member at the 9th El Gouna Film Festival, while also discussing her classic red carpet appearance, sending congratulations to veteran star Mona Zaki, and acknowledging a message from Mortada Mansour, as reported by Al-Masry Al-Youm.

The Festival Jury and Red Carpet Highlights

Nahed El Sebai joined the 9th El Gouna Film Festival jury, calling the appointment a significant responsibility.

She walked the red carpet in a dark red, off-the-shoulder gown styled by Saeed Ramzy and designed by Hassan Idris.

The actress expressed gratitude to her styling team, including makeup artist Doha Mokhtar and hair stylist Rafi.

Nahed El Sebai Embraces Jury Duties at the 9th El Gouna Film Festival

The 9th El Gouna Film Festival opened its doors, drawing prominent regional and international film industry figures to the Red Sea resort town. Among the key participants is Egyptian actress Nahed El Sebai, who stepped onto the red carpet to take up her official duties as a member of the feature film jury. Speaking to Al-Masry Al-Youm, El Sebai described her selection as both a personal honor and a major professional responsibility, stating: I am very, very happy and proud that I am a jury member this year, and I would like to thank all the organizers of the festival for choosing me. It is a great responsibility and something I am truly very proud of.

Coverage from Akhbar El-Yom noted that the festival runs from October 15 through October 23, continuing its mission to connect Middle Eastern filmmakers with international counterparts and highlight emerging cinematic voices through its CineGouna platform.

Classic Red Carpet Aesthetics and Styling Details

El Sebai’s arrival at the opening ceremony generated considerable attention across regional entertainment platforms. According to reporting by Sada El-Balad, the actress chose a long, dark red gown featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline, a structured corset-like bodice with subtle metallic touches, and an expansive, flowing skirt.

Photo: جريدة عالم النجوم

Complementing the dramatic silhouette, El Sebai accessorized with a matching dark red neck piece, soft waves in her hair, and a makeup palette centered on defined eyes and a complementary lip shade. The actress herself credited her longtime collaborator, stylist Saeed Ramzy, alongside designer Hassan Idris, makeup artist Doha Mokhtar, and hair stylist Rafi from Al-Sagheer salons, for executing the final look. El Sebai noted: Styling is by Saeed Ramzy; I love working with him so much, and we have been working together for a long time. The dress is by Hassan Idris, makeup by Doha Mokhtar, and hair by Rafi from Al-Sagheer.

Tribute to Mona Zaki and Response to Mortada Mansour

Beyond her festival responsibilities, El Sebai used her press appearances to praise fellow Egyptian star Mona Zaki, who received a career achievement honor during the event. Offering congratulations to Zaki, El Sebai stated: A thousand, thousand congratulations, you deserve all the honors, and God willing, there will be continuous progress. Highlighting Zaki’s ongoing dedication to her craft, El Sebai noted that actors must continually participate in acting workshops to stay relevant across changing generations, explaining: This is normal because acting today is different from acting in the past, and in every period there is something new, so you must keep up with the times and keep up with the new generations. This is very important, and I must work on myself all the time.

Photo: بوابة أخبار اليوم الإلكترونية

In the final portion of her statements to Al-Masry Al-Youm, El Sebai addressed public remarks made by Mortada Mansour praising her family’s reputation, offering a concise and polite acknowledgment: Thank God, thank God. Thank you very much, Mr. Mortada, thank you.

Festival Detail Information Event 9th El Gouna Film Festival Dates October 15 – October 23 Nahed El Sebai’s Role Jury Member Key Collaborators Saeed Ramzy, Hassan Idris, Doha Mokhtar, Rafi