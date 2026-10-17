Channing Stacks Lorenzo Hospitalized After NXT House Show Injury

Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo sustained a serious injury during an NXT house show main event in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, Friday night, requiring paramedics to place him in a neck brace and stretcher him out of the ring. The sudden medical stoppage punctuated a difficult evening for WWE talent that also saw a separate referee stoppage on SmackDown.

The Bottom Line

Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo was stretchered out of an NXT live event in Sudbury following a back body drop to the floor.

Conflicting reports emerged regarding the exact finish of the main event, though the live crowd saw Uriah Connors put through a table to conclude the show.

The incident coincided with R-Truth suffering an in-ring stoppage against Damian Priest during Friday’s broadcast of SmackDown.

Sudbury Main Event Halts After Back Body Drop

The final match of the NXT house show brought Birthright members into an eight-man tag against Tony D’Angelo, Tavion Heights, Shiloh Hill, and Shawn Spears. According to a fan report on Reddit cited by f4wonline.com, Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo took a back body drop from the ring to the floor, landed badly, and forced medical staff to intervene. sescoops.com added that audience members observed Lorenzo hit his face on the ring post before landing hard on the arena floor. Paramedics responded immediately, securing the Birthright member in a neck brace and wheeling him out of the building on a stretcher, as confirmed by wrestleview.com.

Following the stoppage, details surrounding the conclusion of the match remained mixed across different spectator accounts. While f4wonline.com noted that reports on the definitive finish conflicted, sescoops.com reported that the live sequence ended with the babyface team putting Uriah Connors through a table to send the Canadian audience home. Alongside Lorenzo, the Birthright faction featured Lexis King, Uriah Connors, and Charlie Dempsey.

Parallel Stoppage on SmackDown Compounding Friday Injuries

Friday proved to be a challenging night for roster health across multiple WWE productions. While medics tended to Lorenzo in Ontario, a simultaneous injury unfolded on television as R-Truth faced Damian Priest on SmackDown. As reported by f4wonline.com and corroborated by wrestleview.com, Truth executed a missile dropkick off the turnbuckle, connected with Priest, but remained down on the canvas.

Photo: sescoops.com

The referee halted the bout immediately upon recognizing the injury, officially throwing the match out after throwing up the X-sign. Sescoops.com noted that Truth remained conscious and moving following the spot. After the stoppage, Priest reached for a steel chair before Fraxiom intervened to check on Truth, prompting Priest to drop the weapon and exit the ringside area.

Unanswered Questions Regarding Medical Timelines

As the weekend progressed, official updates regarding the long-term status of both competitors remained limited. F4wonline.com noted that the initial report on Lorenzo’s tumble came via unconfirmed notes from the arena, while wrestleview.com and sescoops.com emphasized that further medical updates on Lorenzo and Truth were pending as more information became available from official channels.