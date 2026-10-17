BMW iX3 Crowned Slovak Car of the Year 2026 by Experts and Public

The 2026 Slovak Car of the Year poll awarded its absolute victory to the electric SUV BMW iX3, marking a rare consensus between a professional automotive jury and nearly 18,000 public voters.

The Bottom Line

Unanimous Winner: The BMW iX3 captured both the professional jury’s top spot with 46 points and the public vote with 4,101 ballots out of nearly 18,000 total participants.

The BMW iX3 captured both the professional jury’s top spot with 46 points and the public vote with 4,101 ballots out of nearly 18,000 total participants. Technological Shift: The winning vehicle utilizes the automaker’s new “Neue Klasse” architecture, featuring an 800-volt system that enables an estimated driving range of up to 806 kilometers.

The winning vehicle utilizes the automaker’s new “Neue Klasse” architecture, featuring an 800-volt system that enables an estimated driving range of up to 806 kilometers. Diverging Runner-Ups: While professionals selected the retro-styled Renault R5 for second place, everyday voters favored the budget-friendly Renault Clio.

Unanimous Victory for the BMW iX3

Slovakia’s automotive market crowned its new leader when the results of the Auto Roka 2026 competition were finalized. A ten-member panel of automotive journalists and testers selected the exact same winner as the nearly 18,000 members of the public who cast ballots in the public category. Both groups placed the new BMW electric SUV at the very top of the standings.

The winning vehicle originates from the “Neue Klasse” model family developed by the Munich-based manufacturer. Karol Gajdoš, vice chairman of the Auto Roka Slovakia jury committee, noted the technical leap of the vehicle.

Elektromobily už na našich cestách nie sú ničím neobvyklým. Práve nové BMW iX3 ale možno právom označiť za model z úplne novej generácie, ktorý vďaka 800-voltovej architektúre ponúka oveľa väčší dojazd a rýchlejšie nabíjanie.

The jury evaluated nominated vehicles on real-world driving dynamics, technical sophistication, safety features, utility value, and overall impression after hands-on testing. The professional panel awarded the Bavarian SUV 46 points. In the public category, 4,101 out of nearly 18,000 voters picked the same model.

Diverging Preferences Between Professionals and Public

While the top and third positions aligned perfectly between the two groups, the remaining ranks exposed clear splits in consumer versus industry tastes. Professional journalists placed the compact Renault R5 in second position with 42 votes, praising its mix of retro design and modern engineering. Conversely, the public chose the traditional Renault Clio for second place, securing 3,005 votes.

Both groups converged again on the third position, awarding it to the Mercedes-Benz CLA. The model collected 39 votes from the press panel and 2,901 votes from the public, buoyed by offering both pure electric and traditional internal combustion engine options.

Vehicle Model Professional Jury Votes Public Votes BMW iX3 46 4,101 Renault R5 / Renault Clio 42 (R5) 3,005 (Clio) Mercedes-Benz CLA 39 2,901 Citroën C5 Aircross 17 2,266

Organizational Background of the National Poll

The Auto Roka Slovensko competition operates as an independent national evaluation system for new vehicle models introduced to the local market within the calendar year. The project is organized by an informal group of Slovak automotive journalists in cooperation with the civic association Cesta Nie Je Okruh. The trademark for the competition is held by Trinity Medial Group s.r.o.

With the 2026 results now official, the winning manufacturers hold trophies representing the market consensus for the year’s top vehicle releases.