Alyssa Healy slams Cricket Australia over scheduling of women’s fixtures

Australia’s women’s cricket team has opened its home summer with a 3-0 ODI series victory over Bangladesh in Brisbane, but the world champions face mounting backlash over evening fixture times that threaten youth attendance and visibility.

Fantasy & Market Impact

T20 matches scheduled for evening starts risk alienating younger demographics by making it difficult for families to attend.

Extended multi-month gaps between home fixtures through March 2027 create volatility in player workload management and fan engagement continuity.

Scheduling Conflicts at North Sydney Oval

The squad is preparing for a trio of T20 internationals against New Zealand in Sydney, starting with an opening fixture at North Sydney Oval. Frustration has mounted across the team regarding the timing of all three Sydney matches, which fall on school nights and present immediate logistical barriers for families. Former Australian captain Alyssa Healy criticized the decision to host evening games on weekends when venues remain fully unoccupied during the day.

Alyssa Healy is back and ready to lead the Aussies' charge against the new world champs 👊#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/3UYPwia5fk — https://x.com/cricketcomau/status/2025860293818278098

“(The games are at night) at North Sydney Oval, when North Sydney Oval is free all day,” Healy said, speaking on the Keepin’ it Cricket podcast. “There is some mind-boggling stuff happening around cricket at the moment. It does make a difference. I mean, first and foremost, the scheduling. You’ve got your world champions back on home soil playing cricket.”

Healy highlighted the absurdity of a 7:15 PM start on a Sunday evening when children must attend school the following morning. The bizarre fixturing is further compounded by a direct broadcast clash with day one of the men’s Test match against South Africa, forcing the two formats to compete directly for the same domestic television audience.

Logistical Hurdles for Families and Youth Development

Veteran wicket-keeper Beth Mooney pointed out the severe practical obstacles the current timetable imposes on parents attempting to bring young children to international venues. According to Mooney, forcing families into late-night logistics directly undermines grassroots participation initiatives.

“We’re just pushing it uphill…(parents aren’t) dragging their kid out to watch a 7pm T20 on a Tuesday night or whatever it is,” Mooney said. “That’s going to stop girls getting into the game because parents aren’t going to take them.”

Following the upcoming series against New Zealand, the world number-one ranked side faces a massive scheduling void, with no matches scheduled on home soil until they host New Zealand for ODIs in March 2027. Players warn that extended absences from local arenas risk keeping the national team out of sight and out of mind, ultimately stunting the commercial momentum generated by their recent T20 World Cup triumph.

Series / Opponent Format Location Start Time / Window Bangladesh ODI (3 matches) Brisbane Completed (3-0 Win) New Zealand ODI Home Soil March 2027

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.