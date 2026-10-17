Mexican Cartels Expand Drug Manufacturing Hubs Into South Africa Amid Rising Regional Threat

Large Mexican drug cartels are expanding their operations into South Africa, partnering with local criminal networks to establish sophisticated methamphetamine production factories and wide-reaching distribution hubs.

From Transit Route to Industrial Production Hub

South Africa’s role in the international drug trade has shifted. What was once primarily a transit destination for narcotics has transformed into a production hub. Independent research published earlier this year by the Orion Policy Institute highlighted this structural change, detailing multiple clandestine drug laboratories uncovered by the South African Police Services (SAPS). Because Mexican nationals have been present in every single one of these major lab busts, authorities strongly suspect cartel involvement; notably, the former head of the Hawks—an elite crime investigative unit within SAPS—expressed his belief that many of these individuals maintain connections to the Sinaloa cartel.

Mexican drug cartels are expanding their operations in South Africa.https://t.co/8XXheNQxBt — https://x.com/BusinessTechSA/status/2111321576960368958

Brookings Institution Senior Fellow Vanda Felbab-Brown noted that the frequency of these busts and the scale of the factories could have signalled to cartels that South Africa serves as a large-scale production hub. Speaking on Cape Talk, Felbab-Brown explained that cartels recruit local criminal groups and train them to produce highly potent, “very sophisticated” Mexican methamphetamine. Serving as a crucial trans-shipment hub, the nation’s advantageous geographic position makes it an ideal manufacturing base for these cartels—a standing that has intensified following the diversion of substantial international legitimate commerce away from the Red Sea and around the African continent. Furthermore, South Africa serves as a target for Mexican cartels expanding their operations.

Regional Law Enforcement Counters Transnational Networks

To confront the rising tide of organized crime, police chiefs and government ministers gathered in Pretoria for a three-day Ministerial Troika Meeting of the Trilateral Planning Cell (TPC). During the summit, Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia cautioned that the Southern African region is transitioning from a mere drug transit corridor into an active epicenter for illegal narcotics manufacturing. Cachalia emphasized that transnational crime demands a unified regional response, noting that syndicates exploit porous borders, coastlines, and maritime routes through Mozambique and Tanzania to move contraband into South Africa.

Photo: eNCA

During the Pretoria sessions, officials announced that Angola and Uganda have joined South Africa, Mozambique, and Tanzania in the regional security framework. The expanded coalition aims to enhance real-time intelligence sharing, coordinate cross-border operations, and target the entire criminal infrastructure rather than relying solely on drug seizures. Jane Marie Ongolo of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) observed that criminal networks operate seamlessly across borders, continually adapting their methods to evade detection.

Institutional Vulnerabilities and Smuggling Tactics

The expansion of transnational syndicates capitalizes on local vulnerabilities. Felbab-Brown pointed out that South Africa’s history of synthetic drug production allows cartels to quickly gain access to existing knowledge and local networks. Additionally, a favorable operational climate is created by law enforcement agencies that are under-resourced, susceptible to corruption, and historically preoccupied with separate concerns like Cape Town’s gang violence.

Photo: CLUB OF MOZAMBIQUE

Beyond drug manufacturing, these syndicates are involved in other serious crimes, including kidnapping, vehicle theft, human trafficking, migrant smuggling, financial and environmental crimes, as well as terrorism. Governance faces a severe hazard because these same Mexican cartels actively seek infiltration points within law enforcement agencies and political institutions.

As the Trilateral Planning Cell moves to establish a Regional Joint Counter-Narcotics and Organised Crime Fusion Centre, authorities face the immediate challenge of disrupting entrenched financial flows and preventing local allied gangs from potentially amplifying violence in major cities like Cape Town and Johannesburg.