RSV Vaccination Linked to Lower Mortality in Heart Failure

Respiratory syncytial virus vaccination is associated with a substantially lower risk of all-cause mortality and intensive care unit admissions among older adults with heart failure, according to a multicenter propensity-matched analysis published in Clinical Cardiology by Khan and colleagues.

Understanding the Heart Failure Survival Benefit

The analysis evaluated adults aged 60 years or older diagnosed with heart failure, tracking clinical outcomes relative to their respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccination status. Following propensity score matching to balance baseline demographic characteristics, comorbidities, and concurrent medication use, researchers examined two equal cohorts of 777 vaccinated patients and 777 unvaccinated patients. The data revealed that all-cause mortality occurred in 3.8% of the vaccinated cohort, compared with 11.1% in the unvaccinated group. This divergence corresponds to a 49% lower hazard of death, yielding a hazard ratio of 0.51 with a 95% confidence interval ranging from 0.33 to 0.79.

ICU Admissions and Healthcare Utilization Metrics

Secondary clinical endpoints within the study showed notable reductions in critical care resource utilization. Intensive care unit (ICU) admissions fell significantly among vaccinated patients, recorded at 2.7% compared with 5.8% for unvaccinated individuals. This outcome translates to a hazard ratio of 0.46. However, other major clinical markers—including respiratory failure, which affected 7.3% of vaccinated patients and 9.4% of unvaccinated patients, and combined inpatient or emergency department visits at 29.9% versus 35.1%—did not reach statistical significance. Specific acute cardiac events, such as heart failure exacerbations, myocardial infarctions, and strokes, occurred at similar rates across both study arms. Age-stratified evaluations separating patients aged 60 to 75 years from those aged 75 to 90 years maintained this consistent pattern without demonstrating significant variations in cardiovascular events.

Clinical Outcome Vaccinated Cohort (N=777) Unvaccinated Cohort (N=777) Hazard Ratio (95% CI) All-Cause Mortality 3.8% 11.1% 0.51 (0.33–0.79) ICU Admissions 2.7% 5.8% 0.46 (Not reported) Respiratory Failure 7.3% 9.4% Not significant Inpatient/Emergency Visits 29.9% 35.1% Not significant

Methodological Cautions and Confounders

Despite the survival benefit, overall healthcare utilization tracked significantly higher in the vaccinated group, registering a hazard ratio of 1.85. Study investigators noted that this elevated utilization likely mirrors greater general engagement with outpatient and nonacute medical care among individuals who choose to receive vaccinations. Because the investigation relied on an observational design utilizing U.S. electronic health records, unmeasured variables such as baseline frailty, granular heart failure severity, functional status, socioeconomic positioning, and adherence to guideline-directed medical therapy could not be completely adjusted for through propensity matching alone. Consequently, the authors characterized their findings as hypothesis-generating rather than evidence of a causal survival benefit.

Clinical Guidance

For clinicians caring for older adults with heart failure, the results support further evaluation of RSV vaccination as a strategy that may help reduce the most severe clinical outcomes in a high-risk population.