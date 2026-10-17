Tamworth Tap competes for CAMRA national pub title

The Tamworth Tap in Tamworth is competing alongside three other venues to win CAMRA’s National Pub of the Year title for 2026. Operating out of a 16th-century building with views of Tamworth’s Norman castle, the venue has evolved from a simple brewery tap into a nationally renowned destination.

The Bottom Line

The Tamworth Tap joins The Cockpit in Chislehurst, The Countryman’s Inn in Hunton, and The Turks Head in St Helens in the final four for the 2026 competition.

George and Louise Greenaway opened the venue in 2017, gradually expanding from commercial brewing into a full pub operation shaped by customer demand.

The national winner of the Campaign for Real Ale competition will be announced in January, as the wider pub sector contends with ongoing closures averaging one per day across the country.

From Retail Unit to Award-Winning Taproom

The building’s character proved decisive for its founders. For George Greenaway, who launched the venue with his wife Louise in 2017, the structure’s historical features demanded a public-facing approach rather than remaining a closed brewery workspace. “The more work we carried out, the more we felt its character should be experienced by customers, rather than simply used to house the brewery,” he noted.

Photo: The Yorkshireman

Visitors stepping inside encounter intimate rooms, traditional furnishings, hop garlands suspended from ceilings, and vintage beer memorabilia. Beyond the interior, a courtyard opens to uninterrupted views of Tamworth’s Norman castle. Louise Greenaway explained that the venture grew organically alongside their primary focus of brewing beer for other establishments, adapting steadily to how patrons occupied the space.

The National Finalists Competing for 2026

The Tamworth Tap is not alone in the final stage of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) competition. The reigning champion faces three distinct rivals selected from regional winners across the UK.

Photo: Secret London

The finalists include The Cockpit in Chislehurst, Kent—a micropub that opened in late December 2020 during pandemic lockdowns, sharing its premises with a local florist. Run by licensee Adam Miller, The Cockpit encourages conversation with a strict rule against mobile phone use. Also in contention is The Countryman’s Inn in Hunton, North Yorkshire, a community-owned free house managed by Dan Male that marks its fourth year under community ownership. The fourth contender is The Turks Head in St Helens.

Pub Name Location Notable Characteristic The Tamworth Tap Tamworth, Staffordshire Views of Norman castle; 16th-century shopfront The Cockpit Chislehurst, Kent Opened during 2020 lockdowns; phone-free policy The Countryman’s Inn Hunton, North Yorkshire Community-owned free house The Turks Head St Helens Previous regional winner

Broader Industry Pressures Facing UK Pubs

The celebration of these four venues arrives against a challenging backdrop for the wider hospitality sector. Andrea Briers, CAMRA Pub of the Year Coordinator, noted the resilience of the finalists despite prevailing economic difficulties. Recent figures highlight that pubs across the United Kingdom have been closing at an average rate of one every single day.

Against this difficult commercial environment, the finalists have maintained operations through distinct community ties. Adam Miller described his team’s reaction at The Cockpit as a “frenzy of frenetic jubilation,” while Dan Male emphasized the growth achieved during the fourth year of community stewardship at The Countryman’s Inn.

What Happens Next in January

The four competing licensees will learn the final outcome when the overall National Pub of the Year winner is announced in January. All four establishments represent contrasting models of survival, from community-owned rural pubs to urban micropubs operating successfully in unconventional spaces.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.