American technology entrepreneur Sanjay Govil is pursuing a stake in a Big Bash League club ahead of the 2026–27 season, targeting either a 50% share or outright 100% ownership to build a diversified portfolio of T20 cricket franchises.

The BBL Investment Process and Ownership Stakes

Cricket Australia, Cricket Victoria, and consulting firm Raine Group have formally invited expressions of interest for a complete 100% purchase of BBL franchises, with Cricinfo reporting that several Indian Premier League owners are also likely to be involved. Stakeholders hope to identify a preferred owner by the start of the BBL 2026–27 season on December 12, 2026.

Clubs sold at 100% capacity would be owned entirely by the investor, who would manage their complete operations. Meanwhile, other state bodies such as Cricket Tasmania are leaning toward offering a 49% minority stake to private investors while retaining a 51% majority themselves. Govil currently owns the Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket and holds a 50% stake in the Welsh Fire.

Targeting the Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes

Govil stated that he is following the official process and monitoring multiple teams. I’m interested in the Renegades, it’s on the radar, Govil told Cricinfo, while adding that he wants to avoid costly bidding wars against larger financial players.

🧵#BigBashLeague #BBL #AustraliaCricket Australia’s success around the idea of privatising Big Bash depends on how well they tick these three boxes:1) Get their star cricketers to participate without fail (most important).2) Find a globally exclusive window for BBL so that… — https://x.com/KShriniwasRao/status/2096949466972746203

Beyond Melbourne, Govil has focused on the Hobart Hurricanes, noting that their smaller operational scale fits his portfolio alongside the Welsh Fire and Washington Freedom. The Hurricanes share several players with the Washington Freedom, and Ricky Ponting serves as both the head of strategy for Tasmania and the head coach of the Freedom.

Opposition to Team Rebranding and Local Identity

The privatization of BBL franchises has sparked local trepidation in Australia, following similar structural shifts in the England and Wales Cricket Board’s The Hundred, where the Oval Invincibles were transformed into MI London after Reliance Industries secured a stake. However, Govil stated his explicit opposition to rebranding teams, a stance that could ease negotiations with organizations like WA Cricket, which intends to retain the Perth Scorchers name and colors.

I don’t believe in change for the sake of it, Govil said. I always believe that local identity and local culture is very important. I strongly believe that the traditions need to continue.

Infrastructure Investments and the AI-Proof Asset Class

Govil is currently funding the development of the Washington Freedom’s dedicated cricket ground in Frederick, Maryland, a project slated for completion ahead of the 2027 MLC season. He noted potential interest in exploring investments around the Hobart Hurricanes’ proposed billion-dollar closed-roof stadium, which is scheduled to open in 2031.

Underpinning these sports acquisitions is a broader macroeconomic thesis regarding digital automation. Sport is something that AI cannot replace in the future, Govil said. It’s a great asset. It’s a great diversification asset. It’s fun. It’s sports. It’s teamwork. It encompasses everything that people enjoy.