ACA Member Benefits Comparison and Coverage Guide

The American Counseling Association structures its professional membership tiers with distinct exclusions for liability insurance, licensure guides, and ethics consultations, according to membership documents published by the association.

The Bottom Line

Core professional protections, including liability insurance through HPSO and state licensure resources, are entirely excluded from standard ACA membership benefits.

Key publications such as the Journal of Counseling & Development and specialized continuing education units require additional out-of-pocket expenses or subscriptions at cost.

Specialized career tools are restricted to basic job board access, omitting resume reviews, career consultations, and internship and supervisory leads for general members.

Membership Tiers and Excluded Professional Protections

The American Counseling Association outlines that liability insurance discounts through HPSO are not eligible for baseline members. Furthermore, curated information regarding state-level licensure requirements and formal ethics consultations remains inaccessible under standard membership terms, shifting the administrative and legal burden directly onto individual practitioners.

Professional development offerings present a similar division of resources. While networking opportunities and event participation are included, specialized continuing education comes with additional fees. Members receive 12 free CEs per year alongside catalog discounts, but full catalog access requires supplementary purchases at cost. Publications follow a comparable fee structure; print and online access to Counseling Today involves limited availability or subscription costs, and full access to the Journal of Counseling & Development is restricted unless purchased separately.

Operational Resources and Career Support Limits

Advocacy toolkits and in-person participation options are fully accessible to members, and the 20% discount on ACA books remains active. However, career advancement services are strictly narrowed. While members can view listings on the career services job board, advanced resources such as resume review, career consultations, virtual career fairs, and internship and supervisory leads are omitted.

Benefit Category Standard Access Level Cost / Eligibility Status Liability Insurance (HPSO) Not Eligible Full price required Continuing Education Partial Access 12 free CEs/year; remainder at cost Journal of Counseling & Development Restricted Available at cost Book Publications Discount Fully Included 20% discount applied Career Services Job Board Access Only Consultations and supervisory leads excluded

Additional support structures, including the Benefits Navigator, the members-only savings program, and awards and professional recognition, remain excluded from standard membership parameters.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.