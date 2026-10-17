Don Bolduc Endorses Democrat Chris Pappas in New Hampshire Senate Race

Don Bolduc has endorsed Chris Pappas in New Hampshire’s Senate race, joining 57 other New Hampshire Republicans and independents backing the congressman over Donald Trump’s handpicked candidate, John E. Sununu, axios.com reported.

Endorsements from the MAGA-Aligned Ranks

Bolduc released an emailed statement praising Pappas for working to bridge political divides. “Chris Pappas’s unwavering dedication to our veterans and his efforts to foster bipartisan cooperation set him apart as a leader who will prioritize the needs of all constituents,” Bolduc said. He highlighted Pappas’s focus on economic stability and national debt reduction as critical factors in the current political climate.

NEW HAMPSHIRE. Retired Army Brig Gen Don Bolduc (R) – the 2022 Trump-endorsed US Sen nominee – has crossed party lines to endorse Chris Pappas (D) for the open US Senate seat. — https://x.com/Politics1com/status/2110758324245582167

The endorsement was first reported by the New Hampshire Union Leader. Bolduc is joined by 57 other New Hampshire Republicans and independents supporting Pappas, including former state Rick Russman.

“As a Republican for more than fifty years, I believe it’s important to say plainly: Donald Trump’s handpicked candidate, John Sununu, and the MAGA machine do not represent the Republican Party of our parents and grandparents,” Russman said in his own emailed statement.

Bolduc’s support carries notable weight given the former Army brigadier general was MAGA-aligned and previously backed Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, before later walking back those assertions to affirm President Biden’s victory.

Polling and the Senate Balance of Power

Both men are running to replace Jeanne Shaheen in a state that leans left but has elected Republican officials. Viewed as a relatively moderate conservative, Sununu has sought separation from the commander-in-chief, though most voters across the state have expressed a stronger desire for someone who can serve as a check on executive power.

Recent polling has consistently given Pappas an edge. An AARP poll released in early October, conducted by the New Hampshire Institute of Politics, found Pappas leading Sununu by 7 points among likely voters.

To wrest Senate control away from the GOP, Democrats must defend every incumbent seat while capturing four new ones, and promising survey numbers indicate they could outperform expectations. Still, Republicans see New Hampshire as a top pick-up opportunity. Meanwhile, John Thune is scheduled to headline a fundraiser for Sununu in the Senate race.

Pappas Responds to Cross-Party Support

Congressman Pappas acknowledged the growing coalition behind his campaign following the wave of endorsements from disaffected Republicans and independents. “I will always work with anyone to deliver for New Hampshire, and I’m grateful to have earned the support of Granite Staters across party and ideological lines who are ready to build a freer, fairer future for our state,” Pappas said.

Sununu’s campaign did not immediately respond to Axios’ request for comment.