Dakota Johnson Wears Brown Corduroy Pants in Beverly Hills

Dakota Johnson swapped her signature blue jeans for brown corduroy trousers in Beverly Hills on October 15, signaling a distinct shift away from denim as autumn weather arrives. While blue denim remains a foundational wardrobe staple, the actor’s latest daytime look introduces textured alternatives for seasonal daily errands.

The Bottom Line

Dakota Johnson debuted a pair of brown corduroy trousers in Beverly Hills on October 15, moving away from her usual blue denim.

She paired the baggy pants with an oversized graphic tee, a matching leather belt, and velvet ballet flats from The Row.

The actor previously wore a similar pair of Re/Done brown corduroy pants while filming Materialists in New York City in June 2024.

Beverly Hills Outing Highlights Autumn Trousers

Following weeks of wearing Levi’s 501 Jeans throughout New York City, paparazzi photographed Johnson in Beverly Hills wearing noticeably more autumnal brown trousers. The actor kept her afternoon outfit casual by tucking an oversized graphic tee into the roomy, textured bottoms and securing them with a matching leather belt. Beneath the wide hems, she wore what appeared to be her favored velvet ballet flats by The Row, footwear she frequently pairs with her signature denim.

Marie Claire senior shopping editor Cortne Bonilla-Oliva previously noted that blue jeans serve as the backbone of a well-stocked wardrobe, a sentiment Johnson clearly shares given her heavy rotation of Levi’s silhouettes. However, the October 15 appearance marks a clear pivot toward tactile fabrics as temperatures permit heavier materials without the risk of overheating. The brand behind her latest pair has not yet been publicly identified.

Prior Corduroy Sightings on Set

This style choice is not entirely new for the actor. In June 2024, while filming Materialists in New York City, Johnson styled an almost identical pair of brown corduroy trousers from Re/Done. During that summer shoot, she wore the velvety bottoms with a plain white T-shirt and mint green Adidas Samba sneakers, draping a tomato red sweater from The Row across her shoulders.

The earlier New York sighting established a blueprint that she updated for her recent Los Angeles appearance. For her Beverly Hills look, she added black sunglasses, diamond drop earrings, and the Valentino Panthea Bag in a seasonal taupe suede. The chevron-embroidered accessory has garnered a notable following among other high-profile figures, including Bella Hadid, Rihanna, Jenna Ortega, and Johnson’s Verity co-star Anne Hathaway.

Alternative Retail Options for Seasonal Textures

Shoppers looking to replicate the look without waiting for the exact brand identification have several readily available alternatives. Retailers currently offering similar silhouettes include Levi’s with their Ribcage Wide-Leg Corduroy Pants and Gap via the High Rise Corduroy Stride Wide-Leg Pants. Additional options on the market feature Citizens of Humanity’s Palma Cotton-Blend Corduroy Straight-Leg Pants, Boden’s High Rise Cord Column Jeans in Bitter Chocolate, and Quince’s Organic Stretch Corduroy Wide Leg Pants.