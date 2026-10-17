Dhruv Rathee announces London protest against vote theft

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee announced a demonstration outside Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in London’s Parliament Square, urging supporters to protest against alleged vote theft and the murder of democracy. The call follows international backlash over the Election Commission’s removal of 130 million names from voter lists, alongside mounting scrutiny from US lawmakers over police actions against domestic demonstrators.

The demonstration is scheduled for 12 noon on Saturday, with Rathee broadcasting his arrival in the British capital via social media on Saturday. “I’ve just reached London. It’s time the world sees the reality of vote chor and murderer of democracy,” Rathee stated in a post on X, using the phrase “International danka bajane ka time aa gaya hai” to encourage an international turnout.

The Gurugram Detention and Delhi Precedents

Rathee’s overseas mobilization follows a turbulent week of domestic crackdowns in India. Days prior, Delhi Police detained the YouTuber from his residence in Sector 56, Gurugram, Haryana, ahead of a planned protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar. Authorities sought to preempt large gatherings directed against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

I’ve just reached LondonIt’s time the world sees the reality of vote chor and murderer of democracy.International danka bajane ka time aa gaya haiJoin the protest tomorrow in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in parliament square at 12pm if you’re here Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — https://x.com/i/status/2111172108663324927

While law enforcement restricted movement and denied formal permission for the Jantar Mantar demonstration, the CJP maintained that the state targeted young voices refusing silence. The political friction extended to commercial zones. The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) ordered the closure of the central Connaught Place market on Saturday, citing public safety risks as security forces cordoned off strategic transit corridors.

Following his release late Saturday night, Rathee rejected official characterizations of the intervention. Speaking at a press conference on October 11, he asserted that his removal by individuals in plain clothes constituted a targeted abduction rather than a standard preventive detention.

Transnational Pressure and US Lawmaker Scrutiny

The focal point of the unrest centers on the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) protocol, which has excised upwards of 130 million voter registrations nationwide. The resulting domestic resistance has begun drawing formal diplomatic interventions from Western capitals.

Photo: economictimes.indiatimes.com

On Friday, six US Democratic lawmakers formally petitioned US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The congressional group urged the Department of State to register formal objections with New Delhi regarding the alleged deployment of excessive force against student demonstrators, ongoing detentions, and digital surveillance targeting CJP-affiliated networks.

Event Date Key Development Location October 10 Planned CJP protest; Rathee detained by police Gurugram / New Delhi October 11 Rathee holds press conference following release New Delhi Friday US Democratic lawmakers petition Secretary Rubio Washington, D.C. Saturday Scheduled overseas demonstration Parliament Square, London

By shifting the theater of protest to London’s Parliament Square, organizers aim to internationalize a domestic electoral dispute that local authorities have actively sought to suppress through preventive detentions and commercial shutdowns. As the demonstration approaches, the central question remains whether international pressure will force structural concessions regarding the disputed electoral rolls, or if New Delhi will maintain its hardline posture against domestic and expatriate dissent.